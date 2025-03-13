The Last of Us Season 2 Reveals New Poster Ahead of Premiere

Sony and Naughty Dog made history when The Last of Us was released on June 14th, 2014. It quickly became one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, praised for its story. The pair followed this up with The Last of Us Part 2, and even partnered with HBO to create a television adaptation of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Fans have eagerly awaiting The Last of Us Season 2, which has picked up the talented Kaitlyn Dever to play Abby, a major character added in The Last of Us Part 2. To celebrate the upcoming premiere, HBO has released a brand new poster for Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 releases on April 13th and continues the story of Joel and Ellie, Ellie becomes more of a focus this season, and the recently released poster, which you can see below, showcases this front and center.

While fans may be familiar with the plot of The Last of Us Part II, the second season of The Last of Us won’t necessarily follow it exactly. HBO already deviated from the games with the first season, so there is reason to suspect more changes for the second season.

One noticeable addition to the second season is the spores from Infected. The Last of Us Season 1 made a big change in removing spores in favor of tendrils. Many believed the change was made to allow stars in the show to keep their faces uncovered, but the change to spores brings a more game-accurate portrayal of the Infected.

The last of us season 2 abby played by katilyn dever.

Fans have also pointed out the change to Abby who was quite muscular in The Last of Part II but not in the TV show. Abby’s physique was explained in game as a way for her to deal with her trauma, representing both her physical and mental state. HBO has shown it can handle these kind of changes will staying true to the original story, but only time will tell how this deviation pays off.

There isn’t much time before The Last of Us Season 2 releases, HBO has already revealed a new major character, but it is unknown how their story will affect the series. The Last of Us Part II Remastered is also expected to be released on PC on April 3rd, giving those who haven’t experienced the second game time to enjoy it beforeThe Last of Us Season 2 airs.