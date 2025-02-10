The Last of Us Star Debunks Worrisome Season 2 Rumor

The Last of Us star Kaitlyn Dever has debunked previous claims that were made about her own security during the production of Season 2. Last summer, fellow The Last of Us star Isabela Merced asserted that Dever needed extra security on the set of the show to potentially protect her from those who strongly hate her character. At the time, this claim some sense given that Dever’s character, Abby, has always been one to receive a fair amount of hatred since her appearance in The Last of Us Part II. Now, Dever has come forward and has made clear that these previous comments were not accurate.

Speaking to Variety, Dever said plainly that claims of her needing additional security during the production of The Last of Us Season 2 were “not true”. Dever stressed that she wasn’t the one to say this originally and as such felt the need to mention that this wasn’t something that happened while on set. Instead, she spoke about her process of learning to grapple with The Last of Us and its fandom, saying that she’s still getting used to being part of a project that is this massive.

“Well, firstly, I have to say, actually, that’s not true, and I didn’t ever personally say that,” Dever said. “I know that was said a while ago and it is not true.”

“But moving forward and being a part of such a big and very, very loved franchise, it is something that I haven’t ever done before, and I’m learning every day just how to move forward in this new world that is The Last of Us fandom,” she continued. “I think it is always hard stepping into that, especially because it’s already had its [first] season and I’m the newbie to the world. But I think that I’m almost treating it and approaching it like I do with everything, which is just wanting to come at it with authenticity and honesty and trying to be as organic as I can when approaching the role and bringing my own sort of energy to it, if that makes sense. I want to do the character justice, and I hope that people enjoy what I do with that.”

While it’s good to hear that Dever seemingly didn’t have anything to worry about while on the set of The Last of Us, it does prompt confusion about why Merced thought she required additional security. Whatever the case might be, hopefully those who might dislike Dever’s character in The Last of Us TV show won’t act as strongly or hatefully as many did when The Last of Us Part II launched in 2020.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to finally return on HBO and Max in April 2025. A specific premiere date has yet to be shared by HBO, but there’s a good chance that we’ll learn more quite soon.