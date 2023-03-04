The Last of Us Star Teases Controversial Season 1 Finale

HBO is getting ready to release the final two episodes of The Last of Us, and it's going to wrap up what has already been an eventful season. The series has been doing some pretty big numbers, giving HBO their second biggest premiere in the past decade and has already been renewed for a second season. If The Last of Us is anything like the end of the game, it will probably satisfy most fans, but if it drifts from what happens in the game it might get the opposite effect. Bella Ramsey, who plays the live-action Ellie, recently did an interview with Vogue and she teased how exhausting filming the penultimate episode of the season was and how the finale might be controversial.

"It was… exhausting, but those were some of my favourite days on set. That sounds really masochistic, but it's the scenes that break me that I love the most, in a way," Ramsey reveals before teasing the controversial finale. "It's going to divide people massively – massively.

Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

The first seven episodes of The Last of Us are now streaming on HBO Max. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

