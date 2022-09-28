The Last of Us TV Show Trailer Praised by Star Wars Director Rian Johnson

Star Wars and Knives Out director Rian Johnson has offered high praise for HBO's live-action adaptation of The Last of Us. Naughty Dog's The Last of Us is widely regarded as one of the best video games of the last decade thanks to how well it combines both the video game medium with the storytelling of a really cinematic film or prestige television. It has raw, brutal gameplay that matches the intensity of the layered characters, gritty world, and emotional story that pulls zero punches. Sony has been trying to turn the series into a live-action movie for quite a while, but eventually settled on a TV series at HBO with Chernobyl's Craig Mazin and series co-creator Neil Druckmann.

Earlier this week as part of The Last of Us Day, PlayStation and HBO released the first full trailer for the live action adaptation of The Last of Us. The trailer highighted key moments from the first game and teased some of the new moments and characters that have been crafted specifically for this adaptation. The trailer received immense praise from fans and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson was part of the vocal excitement. Johnson took to Twitter to share his thoughts, noting that he thought it looked "tremendous." Given Johnson's accolades with films like The Last Jedi, Looper, Knives Out, and more, it's certainly a testament to the quality of the upcoming TV series on HBO.

Please nobody tell @clmazin I said this but this looks tremendous https://t.co/wBuGN1pXgN — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 27, 2022

Only time will tell how the show actually executes its vision. Video game adaptations are getting much better these days, but there is still always a chance it could be a huge miss. The inclusion of Neil Druckmann on the show does give fans some confidence given he's responsible for helping create the story of both games. As of right now, the show seems to be hitting all of the right notes and could be one of the best gaming adaptations to date.

The Last of Us will air on HBO in 2023. What do you think of the show's trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.