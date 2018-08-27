Save 36% on ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion’

Dark Horse’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion art book is available to pre-order on Amazon for only $25.46, which is less than $2 off an all-time low. It’s touted as the ultimate companion to the game, and features nearly 50 pages of sketches and illustrations from Takumi Wada, 296 pages of behind-the-scenes design artwork and commentary about the making of the game, a 55 page section devoted to the history of Hyrule, and interviews with key members of the development team.

The book is slated to arrive on November 20th, but you’ll want to lock in that discount now. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur. However, this version isn’t your only option.

Die-hard Zelda fans and collectors also have two special edition options to choose from with loads of extras. The second tier up is the Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, which is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $99.99. In addition to the book contents mentioned above, it also features the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a glass replica of a spirit orb.

Then there’s the Champion’s Edition, which features a collector’s case in burnished leather with gold foil embellishments, an exclusive cover with gold gilded edges, a cloth Calamity Ganon tapestry, an art print featuring the Champions flying into battle, six mini prints of each Champion as well as their leader, Zelda, and four glass Champions’ orbs with laser etchings of the Divine Beast symbols. That version is a GameStop convention exclusive that can be pre-ordered here for $149.99.

On a related note, you can get the standard edition of The Legend of Zelda Enyclopedia on Amazon for only $22.33 at the moment (44% off). The gold cartrige Deluxe Edition is available for $47.23 (41% off). If you want to complete the set, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia is on sale for $24.49 (30% off). The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts is also on sale for $23.01 (42% off).

