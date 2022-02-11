The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Insider Shares Release Date Update

Where the heck is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2? This week, a new Nintendo Direct happened featuring Mario, Fire Emblem, Splatoon, Kirby, Advance Wars, Metroid, Xenoblade, and more. What it didn’t feature was The Legend of Zelda, which means it didn’t feature The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. The moment the Nintendo Switch direct was over and the long-awaited sequel didn’t surface, speculation erupted that it was being delayed to 2023. And this may happen, but according to a well-known Nintendo insider and leaker, a delay has not yet been cemented.

Taking to Twitter, Samus Hunter teased that there are currently other Zelda games in development, and hinted that no matter what fans of the series are getting something this year. Adding to this, the leaker claims that if Breath of the Wild 2 is going to be delayed, it’s going to be delayed sometime between April and May.

“A Zelda product will be released this year as always, as there are other titles in development, but right now the plans are still a late 2022 release, and if a delayed happend, they would announce it around April/May because that’s usually the period for the new FY projection,” said Samus Hunter.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update, and right now, it’s the only update we have on the game from any official or unofficial source. That said, take it with a grain of salt. Samus Hunter has relayed reliable information in the past. Most recently, they leaked the announcement date of the recent Nintendo Direct and how long it was. However, like every industry insider and leakers, they’ve also relayed faulty information in the past. This is of course because not only do people sometimes get bad information, but because things change.

