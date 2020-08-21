The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Leak May Hint at Release Date

✖

A new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 leak may hint at the release date for the exclusive Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. This week the game's collector's edition leaked online, courtesy of European retailer WT&T. Unfortunately, the listing doesn't actually reveal the game's collector's edition, but it's what it possibly suggests that has Nintendo and Zelda fans excited.

There's nothing very interesting to be salvaged from the content of the listing, but the listing itself is interesting. Assuming it's not simply a mistake or incorrect, the listing comes at an interesting time. A collector's edition is typically revealed alongside a release date. So the fact that a collector's edition is kicking around may suggest Nintendo has a date for the game, and that it may be revealed relatively soon.

Adding to this speculation, have been a flurry of rumors and reports about a Nintendo Direct happening soon. In other words, Nintendo fans are starting to connect the dots, though it remains to be seen if there are actually any dots to connect here.

If we are going to get a release date announcement soon it would mean the game is likely releasing in 2021. A 2020 release is still on the table, but with a major release like this Nintendo is going to want to get a proper marketing campaign in. It's also important to remember we've seen nothing of this game since E3 2019. So Nintendo has a lot more to share and reveal before release. So, while a 2020 release is not completely off the table, it's certainly teetering on the edge.

Of course, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. While the collector's edition leaking online may hint at an imminent release date announcement, it's equally possible this was a mistake or an example of a retailer looking for page views.

Officially, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in development for the Nintendo Switch and is currently without a release date or even a release window.

