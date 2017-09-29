The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Just Got A Waluigi Mod

We’ve seen some interesting mods for Nintendo‘s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild over the past few months, including this Grand Theft Auto one that’s been nothing short of bonkers. But now, we’ve learned about a skin that you’d have to be a lunatic to turn away – Waluigi.

Yes, the evil Luigi sibling that’s appeared in a number of Nintendo games over the years is now a playable character in Breath of the Wild, via a mod introduced by Hefty and DonkXProXAli, which you can find here for the PC emulator.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not entirely Waluigi, as it’s basically just a mod placed over the usual Link character, since he doesn’t really say anything in the game. But if you want to see him in action, a Twitter user by the name of Kaitlyn has posted a good two minute video that shows him in action.

It should be fairly easy to add him to the PC Wii U emulator at the link above, but there’s also been a method found where you can add them to the regular Wii U version as well, provided you have the proper SD cards to get him set up. It’s well worth it, if only to see him ride around on Epona with a grumpy face. C’mon, Waluigi, live a little!

As for the Nintendo Switch version, well, those crafty modders haven’t found a way to get him in that edition – at least, not yet. But who knows, we could find a solution somewhere over the next few weeks that will finally introduce the evil sibling to the Switch. He should’ve been on it already. Just saying.

This joins the other crazy mods available for the PC emulated version of Breath of the Wild, which are well worth exploring if you’ve finished the game, or you just want to get through it trying something new. After all, how can you go wrong with Waluigi? (Answer: you can’t, unless you happen to come across a Wario skin. And hopefully it’s coming.)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Wii U and Nintendo Switch.