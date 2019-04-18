‘The Lion King’ Monopoly Includes a Pride Rock That Plays Music

Disney’s animated classic The Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Hasbro is marking the occasion with a brand new Monopoly game. As you will see, they really pulled out all the stops with this edition. Features include six golden tokens (Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, and Scar) and a Pride Rock that holds the Destiny cards (replaces Chance and Community Chest cards) and plays music from the film.

The very first place you can get your hands on The Lion King edition of Monopoly is right here at Walmart for $39.99 with free 2-day shipping. The game launches on Monday, April 22nd, but it might ship a bit sooner. Note that Walmart has an exclusive launch window for the game, so it won’t be available from other retailers until June. The official feature list and description is available below.

DISNEY THE LION KING THEMED GAMEBOARD: This edition of the Monopoly game features a gameboard with artwork inspired by The Lion King movie; players can imagine Simba’s journey to become king

INCLUDES 6 CHARACTER TOKENS: The Monopoly: Lion King Edition game comes with 6 tokens; fans of Disney The Lion King can play as Timon, Simba, Nala, Mufassa, Pumbaa, or Scar

PRIDE ROCK PLAYS MUSIC: Pride Rock holds the Destiny cards and plays music

FEATURES MEMORABLE MOMENTS AND LOCATIONS FROM THE MOVIE: The Title Deed cards are made up of unforgettable moments and locations from Disney The Lion King movie

INCLUDES DESTINY CARDS: Destiny cards replace Chance cards and Community Chest cards in this version of the Monopoly game, and they are inspired by The Lion King movie

“Celebrate Simba’s journey to become king with this Monopoly: The Lion King Edition game. Players move around the gameboard as their favorite Lion King character, buying as many Pride Lands themed properties as they can. The gameboard features artwork inspired by The Lion King motion picture and comes with 6 character tokens. The more a player owns, the more rent they can collect from other players. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins! The Lion King themed edition of the Monopoly game makes a great gift for fans of the Disney movie and is a fun choice to play on family game night.”

On a related note, Disney’s new adaptation of The Lion King is slated to hit theaters on July 19th, and it is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the summer. Based on the footage that we’ve seen in trailers, it seems as though director Jon Favreau will stick close to the original animated classic, albeit with a virtual twist that will give it the feel of live-action. The same can be said for Funko’s new Pop figures. They’re slightly more realistic takes on The Lion King Pop figures that they released in the past.

The collection includes Simba, Timon, Pumbaa, Scar, and Rafiki, and you can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for May. Inside that link you’ll also find the Funko Pop figures from the animated version for comparison. Outside of the standard figures, look for an exclusive flocked Simba at BoxLunch, flocked Rafiki at the Funko Shop, flocked Scar at FYE, and flocked Timon at Barnes & Noble in the coming months.

The official synopsis for The Lion King reads:

“Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

