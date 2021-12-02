New Lord of the Rings Game Teased by The Game Awards

The upcoming new Lord of the Rings game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum — which is set to release sometime fall 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X — has been teased by the official Twitter account of The Game Awards ahead of The Game Awards 2021. To this end, the show’s Twitter account shared a new teaser for the game and confirmed it will be at the show with, at the very least, a new trailer.

It’s possible during the show we will also learn of a release date for the game, but for now, there’s nothing to the teaser below that indicates this. In other words, it’s pure and utter speculation, but reasonable speculation given the game already has a release window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was announced back on March 25 2019 via Daedalic Entertainment. Originally planned to release in 2021, it was delayed to 2022. In the process of this, it picked up a publisher in the form of Nacon, who presumably injected the game’s development with more resources.

Athletic and agile, sneaky and cunning. Driven by the desire to once again hold in his hands what he lost, Gollum is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of The Lord of the Rings,” reads an official blurb about the game. “He has seen things that others can not imagine, he has survived things that others would not dare mention. Torn by his split personality, he can be vicious and villainous as Gollum, but social and cautious as Sméagol.”

The official blurb continues:

“While being vital to the story by J.R.R. Tolkien, many parts of Gollum’s quest have not been told in detail yet. In The Lord of the Rings: Gollum you get to experience this story. From his time as a slave below the Dark Tower to his stay with the Elves of Mirkwood.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Are you excited for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and will you be tuning into The Game Awards?