The Official ‘The Elder Scrolls’ Cookbook Just Got a Big Discount

That’s right, a Bethesda-official The Elder Scrolls cookbook is on the way, and it includes a lot more than cheese wheels and mead! In fact, it features “over sixty delicious recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more”.

If the prospect of dining on the “delicious dishes found in Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel” sounds good to you, The Elder Scrolls Cookbook is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $26.19 after a 20% discount and instant $1.71 coupon. It’s covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best discount that occurs between the time you order and the March 26th release date. Odds are that the discount will end up near 40% at some point, so a pre-order will lock in this deal and any better deals that happen down the line.

You should also know that the recipes are in the best possible hands. The book was written by Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, the same author behind the excellent official Game of Thrones and World of Warcraft cookbooks (both of which are heavily discounted at the moment).

On a related note, Fallout 76 arrived today, and you can celebrate with the Fallout: The Official Vault Dweller’s Cookbook by Victoria Rosenthal. At the time of writing, the book is on sale for $22.48 (36% off) on Amazon. It will help you fuel up with over 70 mouth-watering Bethesda / Vault-Tec-approved recipes like Deathclaw omelets, BlamCo Mac & Cheese, Mole Rat Wonder Meat, Baked Bloatfly and more. There’s even a recipe to replicate the beloved Nuka-Cola! Everything in this book looks so delicious, you would eat it even if it was irradiated.

Amazon also has several images from the interior of the cookbook, including a look a the entire table of contents – so you can take a sneak peek at all of the recipes ahead of time.

