The Oregon Trail Board Game Deal Gives You Dysentery Dirt Cheap

Relive precious memories of dying a terrible death on the Oregon trail in the comfort of your school's computer lab with The Oregon Trail: Journey to Willamette Valley board game. This time, the graphics are better, the dysentery is more fun, and you can score an insane deal on it. At the time of writing, the game is available with a 70% discount here on Amazon and here at Kohls, which brings it down to only $11.99 (Walmart may or may not match the deal at some point). Much like you and your 19th century pioneer companions on the treacherous trail, this deal isn't expected to last long.

From the official description: "It's 1848: You and your family have joined a wagon train in Independence, MO that is headed to Willamette Valley to find your fortune in the West! Discover trails, rivers, forts, and towns, but beware of disease, drowning, rattlesnakes and other hazards that will plague you along the way. Hunt for food to avoid starvation, but with limited space in your wagon, you may need to choose between supplies and family members to survive. Until, eventually, you find yourself safe in Willamette Valley."

The game includes: Game Board, 48 Trail Tiles, 32 Coins, 1 Die, 97 Cards: 25 Hunting, 56 Calamities, 8 Wagon Upgrades, 8 Market Prices, 72 Small Supply Cubes: 12 Pistols, 10 Compasses, 10 Medicine, 40 Meat, 20 Large Supply Cubes: 4 Shotguns, 6 Wagon Parts, 6 Winter Clothes, 4 Hitchhikers, Player Pieces: 4 Player Wagons, 4 Player Mats, 16 Family Members, Complete Instructions.

Note that a card game version of The Oregon Trail is also available here on Amazon for $14.99 (25% off) and that both the board game and the card game were developed by Pressman. The official description for the card game reads: "All sorts of gruesome deaths await you and the rest of your wagon party in this official multi-player card game version of the classic computer game. To win, you'll need to keep one player alive all the way from Independence, MO to the Willamette Valley. But between rattlesnakes, starvation, dead oxen, broken bones, dysentery, and a host of other calamities, the odds are long...almost as long as the Oregon Trail itself. Players work together to move along the trail, fording rivers and playing Supply Cards to overcome calamities. Be warned – there will be times when it makes sense to let one of your wagon mates succumb to a calamity rather than expend precious supplies. Every time players go the way of all flesh, you'll flip over the roster card and write their names on tombstones (don't forget to include a quick epitaph). It's a great way to relive your fond memories of one of the world's most beloved computer games and to kill off your family and friends at the same time. For 2-6 players,"