The Outer Worlds 2 Announces October Release Date With New Trailer

The next intergalactic journey from Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds 2, will set its course for Xbox Series X|S in October. Announced at Xbox Games Showcase, a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to one of 2019’s biggest RPGs premiered and, alongside some new content, featured its anticipated release date. Fans of the series will be treated to a whole presentation after the main showcase was over, but before that, the showcase started with a new trailer showcasing the new release date.

Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2, for those who don’t know, is the sequel to The Outer Worlds, a space-centered RPG that many consider one of 2019’s best titles (and earned a rare perfect score from us at ComicBook). In fact, at The Game Awards 2019, it was nominated for Best RPG, Best Performance (Ashly Burch as Parvati), Best Narrative, and even Game of the Year. In general, the series takes players on an intergalactic trip to a highly commercialized solar system and lets you decide how the story will go with branching dialogue trees and scenarios. Of course, it wouldn’t be an RPG without some weapons and the sequel will have them aplenty, along with new characters, worlds, and a new plotline following a mysterious galactic riff amongst a territorial war.

In the trailer, we see the world talking about your protagonist, as both a threat and a foe. Of course, the capitalistic themes from the first game are present, even more so with its two factions. We also get a chance to see the otherworldly combat, battling robots, humans, and a variety of creatures of all shapes and sizes.

This is Obsidian Entertainment’s second title to come out this year, as Avowed, their fantasy-set RPG, debuted in February to great reviews. While the two titles couldn’t be any more different in setting, the combat and gameplay styles do mesh well, as each provides a fun, fluid, and easygoing experience. In The Outer Worlds 2’s case, the possibilities to bend the story to your will worked rather well for the original and, if all goes well, will be better here. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait lightyears to get that answer.

The Outer Worlds 2 launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S (as well as Xbox Game Pass) on October 29th, 2025.