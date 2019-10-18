The Outer Worlds Gets a Stylish Launch Trailer

The release of Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is coming soon with the game’s launch trailer released on Friday to usher in its arrival. A stylish trailer full of eccentric characters, weapons, and creatures previews the release of the game that’s scheduled to be out on October 25th. The trailer also begs the questions of what kinds of characters players will create with the normal options of assassin and brawler possible in The Outer Worlds as well as moral roles like being a hero or a villain.

Obsidian’s launch trailer for the game can be seen above with new action scenes and glimpses reminiscent of the developer’s past embedded in it. This trailer channels the Fallout comparisons those looking forward to this game have invoked, particularly when comparing it to Obsidian’s Fallout New Vegas. We see parts of the game’s futuristic locations found in cities and vibrant environments along with oddities like waiter robots and moon men.

One of the most appealing parts of the game is seen throughout the trailer as well. Like any good RPG, players will have the option to build characters in diverse ways. It’s also going to task players with deciding what end of the moral spectrum they want to fall on whether that means they play as a hero or a villain or somewhere in between.

It’s time for you to decide. Will you be Halcyon’s shining beacon of hope? The character you choose to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. The Outer Worlds is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 25, 2019.https://t.co/i1TwCNqlD4 — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) October 18, 2019

Halycon is the place where players will make these sorts of decisions with that system being the setting The Outer Worlds is based in. The Outer Worlds’ story and setting are dripping with corporate influences from the in-game companies that built the colonies spread out throughout different planets in the Halycon system.

“Do you dream of working on the frontier of space? Can you pass a basic aptitude test?” an intro to Halycon from Obsidian read when shared previously. “Then Halcyon is the place for you! Prosperity and adventure awaits on Terra 2, Monarch, and other exciting locations across the Halcyon colony. The character you decide to become will determine how your story on the Halcyon colony unfolds in The Outer Worlds.”

To give a better idea of how all this will look in action, you can watch the first 20 minutes of the game ahead of its release.

The Outer Worlds is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store starting on October 25th.