The Pokemon Company Launches Pokemon TCG AI Battle Challenge to Improve Its Bot Opponents

Way back before generative AI models started popping up just about everywhere, programmers put AI machine learning models to the test with games. Specifically, AI has been trained to play a variety of strategy games, most notably chess. In fact, AI first beat a human player at chess 30 years ago. But AI models have come a long way since then, and The Pokemon Company wants to see if it can finally learn to beat human players at The Pokemon TCG.

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Recently, The Pokemon Company announced a new AI Battle Challenge for The Pokemon TCG. This competition challenges programmers to train AI models that can truly gain an edge in the complex strategy game that is Pokemon TCG. And given the baffling choices the AI makes in Pokemon TCG Pocket, this could be quite the challenge. The first round began on June 16th and will run through August 17th, with two unique challenge categories.

The Pokemon Company Wants Help Making Its AI Opponents Tougher to Beat

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Though generative AI has become a controversial feature in gaming, video games have used some form of machine learning for quite some time. AI is what determines enemy behavior in battle, and it’s how games like Pokemon TCG Live and Pokemon TCG Pocket run their solo battles. And if you’ve ever faced off against an AI opponent in the mobile card game, you know that The Pokemon Company hasn’t quite nailed its model here. Now, the AI Battle Challenge looks like a clever way for them to solve that problem… with a competition.

As the AI Battle Challenge landing page outlines, the complexity of strategy in a card game like Pokemon poses a challenge for computer learning. In chess, for instance, it’s relatively easy to see the options available to your opponent and plan ahead. But in a Pokemon card battle, you can’t see your opponent’s hand. That makes it hard to anticipate what’s coming, requiring a more adaptive strategy. AI also needs to learn a wide array of cards and potential strategies, including type matchups and more. That makes it pretty tricky to get right. And apparently, The Pokemon Company is looking to outsource that challenge.

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The AI Battle Challenge “aims to enhance the performance of an AI Training Agent with the Pokemon Trading Card Game.” Competitors will train and test a battle simulator model, with the goal of making it a true Pokemon champion. The AI agents will face off against each other daily in a tiered ladder system, with the winner being the team that creates the 1st place agent. But if this helps improve the potential for in-game solo battles for Pokemon TCG Live and Pokemon TCG Pocket, all Pokemon fans are likely to be the winners here. If The Pokemon Company leverages the competition winner to improve its in-game AI battles, these opponents might finally pose a true challenge to human players wanting to improve their skills.

Final submissions for the contest are due on August 16th, with The Pokeemon Company planning to run games through the end of August to determine the final leaderboard. If you’re curious to learn the exact rules, you can check those out at the official AI Battle Challenge website.

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