The Quarry: David Arquette, Ted Raimi, and More Host Let's Play of New Game

The Quarry is now out and to celebrate, some of the cast of the game have come together to be part of a let's play of Supermassive's new horror game. The new game is a true spiritual successor to Until Dawn and sees a group of camp councilors trying to fend for their life after being stuck at Camp Hackett's Quarry for one painfully long night. As is tradition with Supermassive's games, players are frequently presented with true life or death choices that can permanently kill off characters or cause other significant repercussions throughout the story. With that said, The Quarry is a thrilling game to play with friends and although the game's multiplayer mode is delayed, players can gather round in-person and play together if they so choose.

In a new video released by 2K, David Arquette, Ted Raimi, Halston Sage, Miles Robbins, Zach Tinker, and director Will Byles gathered around a camp fire to play through various sections of The Quarry. The cast provided all kinds of behind the scenes info while also reacting to some of their own deaths, the spooks within the game, and generally enjoying the game. The let's play is pretty heavy on spoilers, though most of it is from the first half of the game. It's also worth noting that due to the nature of the branching narrative in The Quarry, you may not see some of the scenes in this let's play and therefore go unspoiled in some capacity. With that said, watch at your own risk if you haven't finished the game!

We recently got the opportunity to interview David Arquette and talked about his experience on The Quarry. He talked a lot about his interest in the medium and stated he would love to see Supermassive use its established formula for a Scream video game. We also praised The Quarry in our review, noting how impactful its choices are and how it successfully builds on a lot of the ideas created by Until Dawn.

The Quarry is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Have you played the game? If so, let me know what you thought in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.