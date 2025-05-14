The Sims 4 Should Borrow This Creation Feature From One of Its Spin-Offs

The Sims 4 has been available for a decade, and it’s received a steady stream of new content in the form of expansions, game packs, and kits. The amount of content is large enough that you’d have to spend over $1,000 if you wanted to purchase every piece of DLC. At this point, you have the classic features from previous games, such as seasons, university, and fame, and plenty of extra content to choose from. Despite that, The Sims 4 can leave you wishing for more adversity in the lives of your Sims, as keeping them alive and well is almost too easy compared to past games.

Unlike The Sims 1 and 2, you don’t need to worry that much about your Sims in The Sims 4. Even if you leave your game running unattended and return later, you won’t come back to the same level of disaster that you might find in older games from the series. However, taking inspiration from a past spin-off could offer a unique style of difficulty for players who want more of a challenge in this virtual dollhouse.

The Sims 4 Needs Fatal Flaws

Trait and Flaw Selection in Sims Medieval

Fatal Flaws are negative traits based on the seven deadly sins that appear in a Sims spin-off that should’ve received more content and love: The Sims Medieval. Unlike The Sims 4, which lets you avoid taking negative traits for your Sims if you want, The Sims Medieval made you take a Fatal Flaw on every character. It was only possible to remove that flaw by completing a special quest, which turned the flaw into a legendary trait. The full list of Fatal Flaws includes:

Bloodthirsty: Sims get into fights more easily, and fighting improves their mood.

Sims get into fights more easily, and fighting improves their mood. Compulsive Gambler: Sims are compelled to gamble, and their mood sours when they haven’t been able to in too long.

Sims are compelled to gamble, and their mood sours when they haven’t been able to in too long. Cowardly: Sims are afraid when alone, in the dark, or outside at night, and have a chance to faint when afraid.

Sims are afraid when alone, in the dark, or outside at night, and have a chance to faint when afraid. Cruel: Sims will have pent-up anger that they need to take out on another Sim.

Sims will have pent-up anger that they need to take out on another Sim. Cursed: Sims have a chance to wake up cursed, which basically means they’ll have a terrible day.

Sims have a chance to wake up cursed, which basically means they’ll have a terrible day. Drunkard: Sims are compelled to drink, and their mood sours when they haven’t had a drink recently.

Sims are compelled to drink, and their mood sours when they haven’t had a drink recently. Fool: Sims do random activities and are forgetful.

Sims do random activities and are forgetful. Glutton: Sims’ hunger goes down faster and requires more food to refill.

Sims’ hunger goes down faster and requires more food to refill. Guild Enemy: Sims are charged more by Guild Merchants and are less likely to find what they want from non-Guild Merchants.

Sims are charged more by Guild Merchants and are less likely to find what they want from non-Guild Merchants. Hubris: Sims become overconfident easily and love being complimented.

Sims become overconfident easily and love being complimented. Insecure: Sims become lonely faster and need to socialize more often. They also have a chance to wake up anxious.

Sims become lonely faster and need to socialize more often. They also have a chance to wake up anxious. Insomniac: Sims wake up often during the night and end up falling asleep during the day.

Sims wake up often during the night and end up falling asleep during the day. Licentious: Sims’ mood becomes negatively impacted if they haven’t kissed or WooHoo’d in a while.

Sims’ mood becomes negatively impacted if they haven’t kissed or WooHoo’d in a while. Misanthrope: Sims like being mean and hate socializing.

Sims like being mean and hate socializing. Morose: Sims are often sad and difficult to put in a good mood.

Sims are often sad and difficult to put in a good mood. Puny: Sims are easily sore, lose fights often, lose Kingball matches more often, and get drunk faster.

Sims are easily sore, lose fights often, lose Kingball matches more often, and get drunk faster. Uncouth: Sims are accident-prone and tend to be inappropriate when interacting with other Sims.

Sims are accident-prone and tend to be inappropriate when interacting with other Sims. Weak Constitution: Sims are more likely to get sick, have a chance to throw up after eating, and their stamina goes down faster in combat.

Fatal Flaws make it a little tougher to care for your Sims, but not to the point that it’s impossible. Instead, it’s just enough of a debuff to give The Sims 4 some much-needed challenges. It also adds a lot of flavor in terms of Sim personalities, since the Fatal Flaws have more of an impact than negative traits that are currently in-game, considering that most negative traits have such a small effect, you can basically ignore them.

The Sims 4 Has a Trait Problem

Sims 4 Base Game Traits

Traits have never been a huge feature for The Sims. Of course, there’s some impact on gameplay that comes from the traits that your Sims have, but mostly on how their mood is affected. Even then, you can ignore their traits for the most part, as the mood drop tends to be small, and most traits are easy to follow. So, you might not even realize that you’re accommodating your Sim’s traits. They’re quite flexible, but that also makes them feel pointless at times.

The Sims 4 has a lot to offer after building up its content over the past decade. However, it’s still lacking ways to provide more challenges to players who want them after playing the first Sims games, where keeping Sims alive and well could be difficult. Because of that, adding in Fatal Flaws from The Sims Medieval could help raise the difficulty for those who want it, especially if they’re put in an expansion rather than the base game.