The Sims 4 Previews Upcoming Bug Fixes with New Laundry List

Although many gamers love The Sims 4, the game is pretty notoriously buggy. Sometimes, those glitches are part of the charm. But other times? It’d be great if it could stop raining indoors, and if Child Sims would stop randomly changing shape. That’s where the Sims 4 Laundry List comes in. These posts from EA reveal the highest priority bug fixes the team hopes to implement in upcoming patches. Today’s Laundry List is a long one, revealing many hopeful fixes that fans have been asking for.

A new Nature’s Calling Live Event just arrived in The Sims 4 on June 24th, but that’s not all Sims fans have to look forward to in the coming days. A free base game update is slated for July 1st, bringing new features and bug fixes to The Sims 4. This update will likely help set the stage for the game’s next big expansion pack, Enchanted By Nature, which arrives on July 10th. But it will also resolve several longstanding glitches, including the pesky indoor rain issue.

Today’s Laundry List details many of the bugs that EA hopes to fix with the July 1st base game update. The indoor rain bug is the hot ticket item for many Simmers, but a few other big issues made the list, as well. This includes floating TVs, missing Monkey Bars, and plant leaves becoming transparent. Several pack-specific issues will also be addressed, with Lovestruck and High School Years having the most lengthy lists of fixes.

The Sims 4 Laundry List from June 24th

The sims 4: Lovestruck has a few bugs getting fixed soon

For the full list of top priority community concerns that EA is looking to fix for the next Sims 4 update, check out the full Laundry List below:

Base Game

The Eyedropper tool doesn’t function on certain objects, and certain clutter items are missing from the catalogue.

Romantic and Friendship Changes in Neighborhood Stories have no effect.

Sim’s Fear of the Dark is not cured.

Children become distorted when interacting with the violin.

TVs float when placed upon specific tables.

Mature plant leaves become transparent when in Laptop Mode.

Aloe Vera Plant is missing from some categories.

Original Ceiling Paint has a placeholder name when eyedropped.

Monkey Bars cannot be found in Kids Activities.

The Reaper’s Rewards Buckled Boots and a handful of other items do not appear for the “Feminine” Fashion Choice.

Affecting Multiple Packs

Townie names have limited diversity.

Sims cannot plant in Planters in Henford-on-Bagley, Moonwood Mill, and Chestnut Ridge.

Lifeguard swimsuits are missing some variants.

“On a Silver Platter Drinks Tray” and “Arcane Aroma Tea Tray” are missing from some categories.

Expansion Packs

Business & Hobbies

Retail workers do not show up for certain businesses.

Life & Death

Console controllers cannot genetic options after Rebirth.

Lovestruck

Romantic Satisfaction does not appear in a Sim’s Profile, which is blocking a variety of romantic interactions from happening.

The Fear of Being Alone sometimes tanks romantic relationships (too real…).

Outfit changes to Sims from Cupid’s Corner sometimes don’t stick when made through the Simology Panel.

Degrees from going to University have no impact on the Romance Consultant Career.

Cuddling is disrupting sleep.

For Rent

Tenants unable to Pay Rent after Bills are delivered.

Sims cannot transfer Business funds.

A Child’s hairstyle is missing a color.

Growing Together

Infant Milestones marked as New when switching back from another Sim.

High School Years

Graduation events do not appear in Graduate Sim’s Calendar after switching to Build Mode in Manage Worlds.

Prom sometimes does not show in the Calendar for Teens.

School Spirit Day has multiple identical notifications.

Sims on Social Bunny don’t gain Followers.

“Take Photo with…” on the Photobooth in Plumbite Pier does nothing.

Sims can’t ride together on Pier Attractions while on a Date.

High School Years hats are not sorted into their proper categories.

Cottage Living

Chickens, Cows, and Llamas age up and die even when Aging Up is toggled off.

Agatha and Agnes Crumplebottom are duplicating unexpectedly.

Garden Party Wainscoting Wallpaper has a duplicate swatch.

Snowy Escape

The Komorebi Shrubbery is only available in the Wedding Venue tab.

Discover University

Sims sometimes are unable to move out of the Dorm.

Seasons

It rains and snows indoors.

Get to Work

The Nanoo Nanoo Bassinet is not available in Build Mode.

Game Packs

Werewolves

Toddler Wolfie Onesie is listed as a “Hot Weather” asset.

Variety of CAS assets (Piercings, Necklaces, and Socks) appear for Werewolves that do not work for them.

The Patched Punk Styled Look does not apply the proper outfit pieces when selected.

Dream Home Decorator

The ymBottom_GP10ShortsLong shorts are not appearing in the Hot Weather category in CAS.

Vampires

Vampires lose their fangs in Live Mode if their Dark Form is selected in Create a Sim.

Kits

Secret Sanctuary

yfBody_SP59Dress does not work on plus-sized Sims.

Sweet Slumber Party