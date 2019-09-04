The Sinking City Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

The Sinking City, the new 2019 game from developer Frogwares and publisher Bigben Interactive, is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 12. In other words, it will arrive next week. There’s no official announcement from the pair, but the release date was leaked via the Japanese Nintendo eShop. As you may know, the game launched earlier this year on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Depending on the platform, the game’s score on Metacritic ranges from 64 to 71. That said, despite middling critical acclaim, the game did manage to find an audience that you can find raving about the Lovecraftian investigation game.

“The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror,” reads an official pitch of the game. “The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You’re a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants.”

The Sinking City is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will soon be available on Nintendo Switch. As for additional ports, at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any.

“The Sinking City is a brilliant entry in the horror genre that is borderline perfect not only for longtime fans of H.P. Lovecraft, but also those who may have never read any of his works,” reads a snippet from our glowing review of the game. “No prior knowledge of Cthulhu and the like is necessary to enjoy what developer Frogwares has put together, but it never hurts to be aware of just how sideways things can go when supernatural forces are afoot. In the age of jump scares, this title shines through without having to get in your face to get a rise out of you. The lingering horrors that go unseen do well enough on their own.”

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.