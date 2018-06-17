The Sinking City Release Date Revealed, New Trailer

Developer Frogwares and publisher Bigben Games have announced that the former’s Lovecraftian horror game, The Sinking City, is scheduled to release next year on March 21st.

To accompany the release date announcement, the pair have also dished out a brand-new trailer showing off some of the game’s eldritch horrors.

While the game has showcased some excellent art design and boasts an interesting narrative premise, gameplay footage — and even this new cinematic trailer — isn’t quite up to snuff in some of the more technical aspects of game development, such as animation and voice acting. Perhaps this is why the game is still nine months away, or in other words, much of this will hopefully be remedied once the release draws nearer.

When you factor in Frogware’s release history — which most recently includes 2016’s Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter — a little bit of jank around the edges isn’t very surprising.

Still, on paper The Sinking City sounds like the most interesting game it has worked on its 18 years as a developer, so hopefully it all won’t be undermined by a lack of polish. It’s certainly going to need all the polish it can get if it is going to hit in March 2019, which already boasts Devil May Cry 5 and Tom Clancy’s The Division II, and will surely add a few more juggernauts before it arrives.

The Sinking City is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information and media on the game, be sure to peep its official website. If clicking links isn’t your thing, you can read more about it below:

Can you hear that voice in your head getting louder and louder? That’s me. This is not the last time we will talk…

Taking place in the 1920s, The Sinking City is a game of adventure and investigation set in an open world inspired by the works of the famous American horror author H.P. Lovecraft.

You will step into the shoes of a private investigator who arrives in the city of Oakmont Massachusetts – a city suffering from unprecedented floods of supernatural origins. You must uncover the source of whatever has taken possession of the city – and the minds of its inhabitants.