The Umbrella Academy Card Game First Look Revealed By Dark Horse Comics and Studio71 Games (Exclusive)

The much anticipated season 2 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix is right around the corner, but you aren't limited to just watching the adventures of your favorite oddball team or reading them in the comics. Thanks to Dark Horse Comics and Studio71 Games (a Red Arrow Studios company) you can experience the world of Umbrella Academy in a brand new card game, and we've got your exclusive first look. The Umbrella Academy Card Game is a cooperative game that has you banding together to defeat the villains, but family cards kick up the dysfunction and thorough hurdles in your way.

The Umbrella Academy Card Game will be available on Kickstarter later this year, and you can sign up for notifications for it right here. If you want to get an up-close look at the game all you need to do is hit the next slide!

“We are thrilled with the continued fan response and reception to The Umbrella Academy. Our love for these stories and characters is what makes us excited for you all to get to experience them firsthand with the Studio71 Umbrella Academy Card Game,” said Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

So here is how the game works. Players will take control of their favorite siblings in the game, including Five, Seance, Space Boy, The Rumor, The Horror, The Kraken, and Vanya, and each have their own special powers and abilities. You'll need all of those powers to take on villains like Carmichael, Dr. Terminal, Perseus X, Medusa, Hazel and Cha Cha, and more.

Villains will use villain attack cards to take on your team, and you'll put your attack cards against theirs, and both will be placed down when they go on the field. You both reveal them at the same time and compare scores, and the winning card will be the one with the higher damage.

The crew will also have to overcome their own issues with each other throughout the game thanks to dysfunctional family cards, which will bring some of the comic themes to life. Not only will the family fight but they'll have to overcome hopelessness and other confrontations, and they may even hit rock bottom. The villains can win by overwhelming the team with these issues, so you'll need to resolve them as quickly as you can.

You can find out more about the game right here, and if you commit to picking up the game now you'll receive a free holographic Umbrella Academy Hero Card. The game is set to hit Kickstarter later this year and hit the next slide to check out the game.

