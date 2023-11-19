The Walking Dead Fans Tear New Game Apart: "Shameless Cash Grab"

The Walking Dead is one of the biggest media properties these days, with content in comic books, television, video games, and more. Because of that, the franchise has a huge fanbase that loves diving into the stories surrounding the original comic books. However, with so much coming out, it's not all going to be great. The most recent video game, The Walking Dead: Destinies, has fans in an uproar, calling it "a true, blatant, embarrassing, and shameless cash grab." And it's not just one fan on Reddit saying it. The consensus among fans across social media is that developer GameMill missed the mark with The Walking Dead: Destinies.

One commenter asked, "Anyone know why we keep getting these crappy games like Destinies, but no follow up (doesn't have to be Clem) to the Telltale style of games?" Another said, "This game looks like it was made [on] an incredibly low budget...[with] god awful graphics, rushed storyline, and terrible gameplay." However, it's not just people being frustrated with the quality of the game's graphics and storyline, many fans are also pointing out that Destinies is a bit broken.

The Walking Dead Destinies (PS5) has a game breaking bug where it cannot be finished after a certain section of the game, meaning the developers charged $50 and released a broken game that is in need of a patch to finish.



Content creators all stopped during the same bugged… pic.twitter.com/mbU1LuHBpi — Shirrako (@ShirrakoGaming) November 16, 2023

A Twitter user and content creator named Shirrako shared that Destinies' PS5 version has a bug that makes progress impossible after finishing a certain section of the game. It's not a one-off issue either, as several content creators have noticed the issue. Fortunately, GameMill has let players know that it is currently working on a fix for the bug, though this is only one of the issues players have noted on social media.

What is The Walking Dead: Destinies?

In The Walking Dead: Destinies players take on the role of Rick Grimes and will go through several iconic moments in the history of the television series. As you play, your choices can change the story to your whims. Destinies plays out in third-person action, and you'll be able to recruit more than 12 characters from AMC's version of the franchise. In many ways, GameMill was trying to mix the choice-based gameplay players loved in Telltale Game's The Walking Dead with more action-orientated gameplay.

Unfortunately, the team has seemingly been unable to meet fan expectations. For example, early trailers included some fan-favorite characters who are seemingly not included in the full game. It's things like that which have led to the fan backlash that's been popping up online. Hopefully, GameMill is able to iron things out over the next few weeks to at least get The Walking Dead: Destinies in a state where it's fully playable.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. However, it's worth noting that the physical edition will become available on December 1 if you're someone who wants physical media.