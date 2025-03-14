10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in New “Mega March” Sale

We all know gamers love a good sale, and right now, the PlayStation Store has a massive one going on. The Mega March sale on PlayStation started this week, offering massive discounts on hundreds of games on the PS Store. The deals run through March 27th, so you’ve got a couple of weeks to make those big gaming purchase decisions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With 158 pages of on-sale games to browse, it can feel daunting to find the best deals. That’s where our roundup of the best PlayStation store deals during the sale comes in to help you find the highest discounts on the most exciting games.

EA Sports Madden NFL 25

A tackle in progress in madden NFL 25

Price: $13.99 / $69.99

For fans of the Madden NFL games, this deal lets you save an impressive 80% on the 2025 version. With Madden NFL 26 still a few months away, now is a great time to tide yourself over with the most recent game if you’ve yet to grab it for PS5.

Diablo IV

Some impressive armor in Diablo IV

Price: $27.49 / $49.99

With more big updates on the way for Diablo IV, it’s a great time to dive into this one and get caught up. This 2023 action RPG from Blizzard saw its first expansion in 2024, and while this discount doesn’t include DLC or the Season Pass, it’ll give you a chance to see if Diablo IV is for you before you commit to the additional content.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star wars: Jedi survivor

Price: $17.49 / $69.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boasts an impressive 85/100 Metacritic Score, though fans on Steam rate the third-person action-adventure game slightly lower. Since much of that is related to PC optimization, however, grabbing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on sale for PS5 is a solid bet.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Bundle

Cover art for Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Price: $19.49/ $64.99

If you’re looking for some solid Dragon Ball fighting action, this discount on Dragon Ball Xenoverse will deliver. The bundle includes the Season Pass, which unlocks the DLCs to give you the full experience of this game that combines a story campaign and exciting fighting action.

God of War: Ragnarok

God of war ragnarok

Price: $19.79 / $59.99

This 2022 entry in the God of War series boasts an incredibly impressive 94/100 on Metacritic, with a Game of the Year nomination to go along with it. If you haven’t played this one yet, this deal makes God of War: Ragnarok 67% off now through March 27th.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice

Price: $8.99 / $29.99

While PS5 gamers still can’t enjoy Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, the previous game is now steeply discounted via the PlayStation Mega March sale. For those looking to catch up while waiting for the second game to arrive on PS5, this deal makes Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice 70% off. With an 81/100 Metacritic Score and impressive Steam reviews, this 2017 action-adventure game is a great deal.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition

The cover art for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Price: $7.99 / $39.99

We recently shared that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous from Owlcat Games had a great discount as part of a massive D&D-inspired gaming sale for Steam. Now, PlayStation gamers can also enjoy this Pathfinder adventure game for an impressive 80% off for the PS5. The Enhanced Edition includes QoL improvements from the original, along with additional content and features.

One Piece World Seeker

Cover art for ONE PIECE World Seeker

Price: $8.99 / $59.99

One Piece fans, this one’s for you. Though World Seeker has a 58/100 Metacritic score, the game has fared better among franchise fans. If you’ve been curious about this video game version of the beloved anime, why not grab it while it’s 85% off on PS5.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

Two Star Wars games in one list? What can we say, the LEGO games are great, and this is one of the better titles on sale. A few other LEGO titles are included in the PlayStation Mega March sale, but this one gets our vote for being a solid discount on the Deluxe Edition of a great LEGO: Star Wars entry. Grab it while it’s 80% off and enjoy the co-op fun.

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 Bundle

A sample of the kitchen chaos in Overcooked 2

Price: $8.74 / $34.99

Speaking of co-op games, if you haven’t got Overcooked! and its sequel for PS5, what are you waiting for? This bundle combines both of the cooking chaos co-op games for under $10, giving you and your favorite gaming partner hours of fun to look forward to. This 75% discount runs through the end of the Mega March sale on March 27th at 2:59 AM EDT.