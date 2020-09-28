The Walking Dead Comes To Magic: The Gathering

✖

The Walking Dead is coming to Magic: The Gathering. After teasing the crossover collaboration earlier this month by revealing the Zombie/Walker token, Wizards of the Coast today formally announced its newest Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop, a crossover with the universe of AMC'sThe Walking Dead. Launching on Sunday, this "super-limited" drop will include a set of premium foil cards. Wizards of the Coast will reveal all of those cards in the coming weeks except for one, which will remain a mystery for players who purchase the drop to discover. Today, Wizards unveiled two of those cards. Negan, the Cold-Blooded comes via GameSpot along with a unique, Walking Dead-inspired Treasure token. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Michonne, Ruthless Survivor, who makes use of that previously shown Zombie token. You can see the cards below.

AMC's The Walking Dead Secret Lair drop opens for preorder for a limited time from October 4th through October 12th. The Sunday launch coincides with AMC's "We Are The Walking Dead Weekend." The block begins with The Walking Dead Special Event: The Whisperer War Final Showdown followed by the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and ending with a special episode of Talking Dead, where fans can see an unboxing and preview of the cards. The set will become available to preorder immediately after the airing of Talking Dead at 11:30 p.m. ET.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

"Wizards of the Coast is thrilled to collaborate with AMC to bring these iconic characters to the greatest strategy card game," said Bill Rose, SVP of Magic: The Gathering design and development, Wizards of the Coast, in a press release. "We can't wait for fans of both Magic: The Gathering and AMC's The Walking Dead to discover fun new ways to play when they add this Secret Lair drop to their collection."

"Magic: The Gathering is one of the most seminal works in the history of gaming," said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games for AMC. "So, we were beyond thrilled to work with Wizards to pair it with one of the most beloved series in the history of television. These cards are a perfect blend of the two universes, and we can't wait for fans to get their hands on them and discover all the tricks we've hidden up our sleeves."

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The cards included in this Secret Lair drop are brand new to Magic: The Gathering and depict iconic characters from the long-running and television show. The included cards have never been seen before in Magic: The Gathering and bring unique gameplay and text different from any other printed cards. The will be legal only in the Legacy, Vintage, and Commander formats.

AMC's The Walking Dead Secret Lair drop preorders go on sale on October 4th for $49.99.