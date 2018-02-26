The Walking Dead: Jesus Teaches You How to Play New TWD Game in Video Mini-Series

The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land is now available to download and play for iOS and Android, and we know that you guys are craving more of the dead. The Walking Dead fans are reeling after this last weekend, for reasons that we won’t spoil here, and now they’re looking for something to fill that zombie-shaped hole in their lives until next weekend. Fear not! AMC and Next Games have teamed up with a campaign to get you back into No Man’s Land, and it’s called Playtime with Jesus. Introduction “episode” above!

“Shot on-set during The Walking Dead season 8 filming, the eight clips feature short ‘in-between takes’ where Tom – who is a fan of the mobile game – explains how to play The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land. As such, the scenes feature both actors in full wardrobe, but out of character as if on a break from filming the show.”

You’re basically getting one-on-one tutorials on how to play The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land from one of the show’s most lovable characters. Taking on story missions, using special weapons to take out enemies, class roles and tips… all of this and more will be covered in short, to-the-point videos that can be digested in less than a minute. You can find more of these tutorials on the YouTube channel embedded above, or even in-game while playing No Man’s Land.

Still in the dark? Here’s a little more info on The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land from the store listing: “The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land is a thrilling, action-packed RPG where tactical choices make the difference between life and death. Only the strongest will survive so choose your team wisely: bring Michonne and dominate in close-quarter combat or send Rick to dispatch enemies from afar. Or perhaps you’ll choose to snipe from a distance with Daryl’s crossbow, or mow the herd down with Abraham’s assault rifle.”