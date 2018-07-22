The Walking Dead – The Final Season Gets New Screenshots

Telltale Games has released a trio of new The Walking Dead – The Final Season screenshots.

The new screens not only show protagonist Clementine and plenty of zombies, but an older Alvin Jr. Further, they provide a look at some of new characters that will make an appearance on Clem’s latest journey.

Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead is never going to win any awards for its visual presentation, however, the new screenshots do showcase the game’s improved engine and graphical enhancements, both of which will go a long way in pleasing fans.

The Walking Dead – The Final Season is set to kick off on August 14th via PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One with the release of Episode 1.

You can watch the first 15 minutes of Episode 1 here, and its newest trailer here. Or, if it’s more information about the game you’re after, here’s an official overview:

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

Key Features

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.