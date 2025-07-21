The Witcher Games as Cheap as $2.99 for Limited Time

The Witcher series — minus the first game — is on sale right now across the Nintendo eShop, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store. To this end, games in the series are as cheap as $2.99, however, all these deals are only available for a limited time. And unfortunately, none of them are available on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest of all the discounts is for The Witcher 2: Assassins of the Kings, which is currently $2.99 thanks to an 85 percent off discount on the Microsoft Store. This is, of course, the Xbox 360 version of the game, but it is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

Its follow-up, meanwhile — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — is 80 percent off. To this end, just the standard edition of the game is currently $7.99 on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. This deal is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S users. The Complete Edition is also 80 percent off, but only on the Microsoft Store. This version comes with all the DLC, but for $9.99.

Then there is The Witcher spin-off, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, which is 80 percent off and $3.99 on the Microsoft Store. It is also on sale on the Nintendo eShop, but the deal is only for 75 percent off, and thus the Switch version is a dollar more at $4.99.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine is currently $4.99 on the Nintendo eShop, and $5.99 on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store. Fellow Witcher 3 expansion, Hearts of Stone, is on sale for $2.49 on the Nintendo eShop, and on sale for $7.49 on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

Lastly, the Expansion Pass, which combines both, is on sale for $6.24 on the Nintendo eShop, $7.49 on the PlayStation Store, and $7.49 on the Microsoft Store. And then on just the Nintendo eShop, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game + Expansion Pass is $14.99. All of these deals for all the DLCs are all the result of 70 to 75 percent discounts.

This collection of deals is set to expire between July 28 and August 1, so those interested have some time to take advantage of the deals, but not too much time. Some of these deals are notably the cheapest the product has ever been on any digital storefront.

For more coverage on all things The Witcher — including all of the latest Witcher news, all of the latest Witcher rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Witcher deals — click here.