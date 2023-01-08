The Witcher 3 Remaster Adds New Cyberpunk 2077 Easter Egg

The new remaster of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt added a pretty strange Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg. CD Projekt Red has been around for quite a while now, but they only really took off in the mid-2010s with the release of The Witcher 3. The studio had gained a lot of eyes with the predecessor, The Witcher 2, but the threequel was such a massive step up in every conceivable way. Not only was it extremely fun to play, but it had an incredible story, a world filled with so much to partake in, and more. The third game put the franchise on the map in such a huge way and helped position CD Projekt Red to take on its next big project, Cyberpunk 2077.

While both games have been out for years at this point, The Witcher 3 was recently remastered for the latest consoles and it contained a few secrets, including a very interesting Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg. As spotted by Eurogamer (via GamingBible), Destroyed Bastion in Velen contains three small ruins with switches on their walls. Once you switch it, an Earth Elemental will appear and killing it will prompt a portal to appear. It will take you to the top of the bastion and as you go down, you'll find unkillable Wraiths. Pretty weird on its own, but one of the walls in this room has a strange symbol with a purple triangle at the center of a circle and some writing around it. When the writing is translated from the in-game alphabet of Slavic Glagolitic, you'll get this: "FF:06:B5". This matches the writing on a statue from Cyberpunk 2077 which is at the center of a larger unsolved mystery/conspiracy that has been driving fans wild for years. You can view a video below about the Easter egg.

Does this mean something? Is it just a troll from CD Projekt Red to mess with the very dedicated fans? No one really knows right now, but if you're interested, you should check out the Reddit page dedicated to figuring it all out and put on your tinfoil hat.

