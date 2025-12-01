The Witcher 4 Gets a Disappointing Release Update Everyone Should’ve Seen Coming

The Witcher 4 has gotten an unfortunate release update, but it probably won’t come as too big of a surprise to man. CD Projekt Red has quickly elevated itself to being one of the biggest developers in the gaming industry. Although the first two Witcher games were successful, The Witcher 3 catapulted that team into new levels of success that allowed them to take on more ambitious projects with even longer development times. Now, the studio is held in the same regard as Rockstar, Naughty Dog, and Bethesda, titans of the industry. It’s an impressive feat in spite of the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

It has been a decade since the release of The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 4 was officially revealed last year. It has also been five years since Cyberpunk 2077. As a result, some have hoped that The Witcher 4 may not be that far away from seeing the light of day. With so many years between the different games, some might be mistaken in thinking that would mean the game is pretty close to release. However, we’re still going to be waiting a little while.

The Witcher 4 Will Not Release in 2026

the witcher 4

During a recent investor’s call, CD Projekt Red CEO Michał Nowakowsk answered a question about things in the development process that could theoretically shift the release window. Nowakowsk stated there isn’t anything to share on that front, but noted that The Witcher 4 will not release in 2026. It’s hardly a huge surprise, but it is one that fans may be bummed to hear.

“We’re not disclosing any details regarding the target release date, so there’s not a point in time I could refer to when answering such a question,” he said. “The only thing we’re commenting on is that we’re not launching in 2026, and we’re also not typically getting into any specifics regarding technical or design matters.”

CD Projekt Red had already started planting this seed recently when it announced that The Witcher 4 would not get a new trailer at The Game Awards. If the game was releasing next year, it would make sense for the studio to ramp up marketing starting next month. However, there is one piece of good news.

The Witcher 4 will be the start of a new trilogy, one that CD Projekt Red expects to make relatively quickly. The team has opted to use Unreal Engine 5, an engine known for being more efficient and easy to use relative to internal tech. This has led CD Projekt Red to believe that it can release The Witcher 4, 5, and 6 within 6 years, meaning a new game could release every two years. Obviously, CD Projekt Red is known for being a bit overly ambitious, so we’ll see if that happens, but it could be huge if that happens.

