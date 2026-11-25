Nintendo has released a new update for Mario Kart World today and it happens to be one of the game’s largest so far in 2026. Over the past year, Switch 2 owners have loudly made it known that they want Nintendo to release new content, whether it be paid or free, for Mario Kart World. And while Nintendo has released some new additions to the game in the wake of these requests, none of these content drops have been very substantial. Now, Nintendo is trying to rectify this just a bit with today’s new update, but it still might not satisfy some fans.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.9.0 for Mario Kart World most notably brings eight new tracks to the game. While this is somewhat of a major deal for MKW, it’s worth noting that none of these courses are wholly original. Instead, they’re merely remixed versions of tracks that have already been in the game. So a course like “Koopa Troopa Beach” now simply has a new iteration called “Koopa Troopa Beach 2” that players can experience, and so on. As a result, Nintendo still has yet to add any wholly new tracks to Mario Kart World, which will undoubtedly continue to prompt requests from players.

Outside of these new tracks, this Mario Kart World update does a handful of other things. Along with squashing a handful of bugs players have been discovering, this patch also introduces two new paths for Knockout Tour. This, in addition to a new replay option, represents the most prominent changes that Nintendo has made with this update to MKW.

To get a look at everything that has been done to Mario Kart World with this new update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

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General

Feather Rally and Lucky Cat Rally have been added to Knockout Tour. You can select these if you have played one of the rallies in Knockout Tour.

The following courses have been added to VS Race, Time Trials, and races in Online Play and Wireless Play. Courses you can choose from Airship Fortress Airship Fortress 2 Courses you can choose from Desert Hills Desert Hills 2 Courses you can choose from Salty Salty Speedway Salty Salty Speedway 2 Courses you can choose from DK Pass DK Pass 2 Courses you can choose from Koopa Troopa Beach Koopa Troopa Beach 2 Courses you can choose from Shy Guy Bazaar Shy Guy Bazaar 2 Courses you can choose from Mario Bros. Circuit Mario Bros. Circuit 2 Courses you can choose from Wario Stadium Wario Stadium 2

Replay has been added to the top menu. Replays of races and battles will be automatically saved for later viewing. If you surpass the save capacity, replays will be deleted from oldest to newest. Notes: If you select Quit or Return to Free Roam through the pause menu mid-race, that race’s replay will not be saved. Replays from Ver. 1.8.0 and earlier will not be saved.

Confetti now falls during the results presentation in Grand Prix and Knockout Tour.

You can now drive over P Switches to take on missions in Free Roam during Online Play, Wireless Play, and LAN Play. Note: You can’t take on missions during 2p play or events.

In some missions, the competitors have been changed from COMs to cars driving on the road.

An item slot is now displayed while spectating during a race, Knockout Tour, or battle. Note: It will appear only in the player-perspective camera view.

You can now change the spectating subject during a race or Knockout Tour, even after the racer you were watching passed through the goal.

”HIT” and “CRASH” will now display while spectating a battle. Note: These will appear only in the player-perspective camera view.

Adjusted the timing of switching the spectating subject while spectating the top contestant in a battle.

Adjusted the percentage chance of acquiring certain items from an item box during a race or Knockout Tour.

Some item boxes on the surface of the water are now easier to get even while a vehicle is submerged in the water.

When Auto-Use Item is ON, you will now use the ? Block or Coin Shell items right after acquiring them in Coin Runners.

It’s now easy to get on the rail on the curve right before entering the airship in Airship Fortress.

You can now pass through the river route in the below races that head toward Cheep Cheep Falls: Race from DK Pass to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Sky-High Sundae to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Salty Salty Speedway to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Starview Peak to Cheep Cheep Falls Race from Wario Shipyard to Cheep Cheep Falls

The shape of the curve right before entering Mario Circuit in the below races has been changed: Race from Moo Moo Meadows to Mario Circuit Golden Rally in Knockout Tour



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