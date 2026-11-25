There are few things more satisfying in an ARPG than watching a build finally come together. You spend hours chasing the right equipment and tweaking your passive tree until every little interaction starts working, squeaky clean, in your favor. Then you find that one upgrade and suddenly your character feels like an entirely different beast. That’s the magic of Path of Exile 2. The best builds are product of experimentation and the obsessive pursuit of making an idea work. That’s why I’m glad to see Grinding Gear Games rethink how critical strike chance works in its upcoming 1.0 release. Removing it from the passive tree is a change that could make all future progression more interesting.

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Still, GGG is fixing one problem while leaving an arguably bigger one sitting right in the middle of its itemization. Critical strike chance had become so easy to stack that investing in felt more like an obligation. The same kind of pressure exists with +Level modifiers on equipment. These modifiers can provide such an enormous boost to a skill effectiveness that weapons without them often struggle to compete, even when its other properties should make it an exciting alternative. Truthfully, GGG should absolutely abolish +Level modifiers from gear entirely.

Removing Critical Strike Chance From the Passive Tree Is a Step in the Right Direction

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Let’s be honest. Critical strikes are one of the most appealing ways to build a damage-focused character. There’s a thrill in watching an attack connect, and destroy anything it touched. The trouble is that critical strike chance had become so accessible in Path of Exile 2 that reaching 100% really felt like the beginning of a build, rather the culmination of a carefully assembled character. More like another box to tick. Once a build could reliably guarantee critical hits, the decision to invest in crit became considerably less interesting. There wasn’t really a meaningful trade-off. You were just following the path toward the damage ceiling.

That’s why I wholeheartedly agree with GGG’s decision to remove critical strike chance from the passive tree. Moving that responsibility toward equipment gives weapons a much more meaningful role in determining how a character deals damage. A player who wants to build around critical strikes now has to think more carefully about the gear they’re chasing. Meanwhile, the passive tree can focus on making those critical hits more devastating rather than helping players reach a threshold that was becoming increasingly routine. I love that distinction. It creates a more interesting relationship between a character’s equipment and their progression, which is exactly the sort of decision-making that makes an ARPG worth sinking hundreds of hours into. There is still plenty of room for crit-focused builds to be spectacular. Getting there should simply require a little more thought.on.

Path of Exile 2 Needs to Address How +Levels Are Restricting Build Diversity

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Now, let’s talk about the elephant: +Level modifiers. Most PoE 2 players know that +Level modifiers are incredibly powerful because they improve the skills that define a build in the first place. A weapon with several additional levels to the skills you’re using can provide such a substantial increase in effectiveness that its other properties become totally secondary. This creates an awkward situation where players aren’t necessarily looking for the most interesting weapon for their build. Instead, they’re looking for the weapon that gives their abilities the biggest numerical advantage. I mean, that’s a given, sure. But, even when another piece of equipment offers a genuinely exciting combination of effects, it can be difficult to justify using it when those extra skill levels are sitting on the other side of the comparison.

Unique weapons are where I think this problem becomes especially frustrating. These items are supposed to offer something special. Their identity should come from the unusual mechanics they introduce or the way they encourage players to approach a build differently. Finding a unique that completely changes how an ability functions should be an exciting moment. Yet when its power has to compete against the sheer effectiveness of additional skill levels, that excitement can disappear rather quickly. Why would I want to build around an interesting weapon if a rare alternative with +Levels gives my skills a substantially better foundation?

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A unique shouldn’t automatically be the best item in every situation, of course. But it should have a meaningful opportunity to compete without being immediately dismissed because it lacks one overwhelmingly valuable modifier. There are some builds that do without the +Levels, but… really, its a trade-off that’s not at all fair right now. Some of the most creative equipment in the game becomes little more than a collection of interesting ideas players admire before putting it back in their stash.

Again, GGG should remove +Level modifiers from equipment, especially weapons. Yes, that would require a substantial rethink of how skill progression works and how players acquire power throughout the game. I’m not pretending it’s a small adjustment. But I’d rather see developers tackle that challenge than continue balancing around a modifier that can overshadow so much of what makes itemization exciting.

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Skills should grow through the character’s progression while equipment gives players more interesting ways to shape skill functionality. Imagine finding a unique weapon that inspires an entirely new build because of its mechanics rather than feeling compelled to compare its skill levels against another drop. Path of Exile 2 can make equipment feel more genuinely transformative, and I would love to see GGG push that philosophy even further. The critical strike changes are a fantastic start. Now let’s give every other item a reason to be exciting, too.

Do you think +Level modifiers have become too important in Path of Exile 2, or should GGG preserve them as a major part of gearing? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.