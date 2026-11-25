With Black Friday approaching, PlayStation players will want to take advantage of several deals on some big games, including a few exclusives that are finally being marked at lower prices. From celebrated titles getting a sequel soon to some familiar hits of the past year, there are many different deals to choose from, offering dozens to hundreds of hours of gameplay within certain titles. That being said, the Black Friday 2026 deals for PlayStation only last until November 30, so you’ll want to grab whatever games you can quickly before they expire.

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Some games in the Black Friday deals for PlayStation include some titles that are only dropping slightly in price, but that may be just enough for some players to purchase them. Games like Control Resonant and Baldur’s Gate 3 are only knocking off a few dollars from their standard price, while other games like Resident Evil Requiem have made their Deluxe edition cost as much as the base version of the title. While not the greatest deals PlayStation is offering for the holiday season, they are still worth mentioning, as many players did not expect games of those caliber to be put on sale at all.

5. Marvel’s Wolverine (30% Off)

One of the most recent exclusives for the PlayStation 5 is Marvel’s Wolverine, the Insomniac superhero title that features the six-clawed mutant from many X-Men stories. This action-adventure game is set within its own universe, telling a unique story with various X-Men characters and featuring hack-and-slash gameplay for players to get lost in. While this game hasn’t been the recipient of as many accolades as Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man series, Marvel’s Wolverine is still a gorgeous looking game with satisfying combat.

Currently, PlayStation has Marvel’s Wolverine‘s Standard Edition on sale for $49.69, marking around a 30% price decrease from its typical $69.99 cost. The game is a single-player adventure, meaning that it doesn’t have as much play time as other titles, but multiple difficulty modes and combat challenges does add replayability to the game. The intense, gritty, M-rated combat of Marvel’s Wolverine is very different compared to Marvel’s Spider-Man, giving players more lethal action to sink their teeth into. For that reason, this can be a great title to pick up on Black Friday, but it isn’t the only game on sale to feature Wolverine.

4. 007 First Light (50% Off)

With the announcement of Robert Pattinson playing the next iteration of James Bond in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming 007 movie, perhaps players will be interested in trying 007 First Light. This game was developed by IO Interactive, the creators behind the modern Hitman series, with gameplay heavily reflecting the espionage and infiltration mechanics of that franchise. However, part of the charm of 007 First Light comes from a charming, excellent performance of James Bond by actor Patrick Gibson, whose depiction of the iconic spy has earned him a 2026 Game Award nomination.

Black Friday deals have marked down 007 First Light 50% of its original price, knocking it from $69.99 to $34.99. This is one of the best reviewed games of the year, featuring a unique story about Bond in his early years of becoming a legendary MI6 spy. Clever level design creates large sandboxes for players to tackle goals in whatever way they please, providing non-linear segments that reward ingenuity. Much like the adaptability of James Bond himself, players have to find ways to improvise and adjust plans to different situations, completing missions through suave cunning rather than brute force.

The little details of 007 First Light are what make it such an excellent Bond experience, from James’ one-liner dialogue whenever he’s caught somewhere he shouldn’t be to the flashing “License to Kill” marker on screen when players are authorized to get violent. Solid gunplay mixes with classic Q gadgets to make this feel like the closest game to a James Bond movie since 007 GoldenEye, a landmark game. With various difficulty modes to increase replayability too, this Black Friday deal holds incredible value to fans of the 007 franchise.

3. Madden NFL 27 (50% Off)

Madden NFL 27 is listed on sale for $34.99, marking it down 50% from the Standard Edition’s normal price of $69.99. The latest iteration of the football simulation Madden series, this title is perhaps the most visually impressive of the franchise yet, with hyper-realistic gameplay and graphics mirroring the sport its based on closely. Dynamic physics combine with game-changing weather mechanics to create one of the more immersive Madden games to come out recently. In an era where GTA 6 is redefining what high-quality realism looks like in games, Madden 27 is a great title that reflects that direction.

Madden 27 isn’t without its problems with monetization and live service features that have plagued sports games over the years, but it is marginally better than College Football 27‘s situation. In fact, the large price drop for the Standard Edition of Madden 27 makes in-game purchases more manageable for players who want to build a dynamic team to use online, especially while hype surrounding the 2026-27 football season continues. With a new roster of players with changed stats from the previous year, grabbing Madden 27 before Super Bowl LXI (Super Bowl 61) might be the right move.

2. Halo: Campaign Evolved (40% Off)

The first Halo game to ever come to PlayStation consoles is Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the classic Combat Evolved released in 2001. Campaign Evolved makes a lot of changes to the original title, adding gameplay elements from modern Halo games like Halo Infinite into the remake, such as new weapons, sprinting, and other features. While this can be alienating to older fans, new PlayStation players might appreciate the changes, as they relate to other shooters on Sony systems better, therefore allowing them to jump into Campaign Evolved with fewer obstacles.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is currently listed for $29.99 instead of $49.99, taking the game down 40% for PlayStation players. This title not only recreates all of the main story levels of Combat Evolved with new cutscenes and higher visual fidelity, but also adds three new prequel missions never seen in the classic sci-fi FPS before. In addition, free updates for the game plan to expand its multiplayer, adding classic modes like the PvE Firefight for many players to jump into together. With other never-before-seen features like a third-person POV, Halo: Campaign Evolved is a solid introduction to the series, despite lacking the franchise’s competitive online PvP multiplayer.

1. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (34% Off)

The other big Marvel game sale going on for Black Friday is for Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, the 4v4 fighting game made by Arc System Works, the developers behind other great games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear Strive. This game is being listed at $39.59 for its base edition, taking it down 34% of its base price for players to pick it up before December 1, 2026. This game is one of the most complete fighting game releases of the year, having a strong 20 character roster comprised of different teams of characters, including:

Fighting Avengers – Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man

– Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man Amazing Guardians – Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Peni Parker, Ms. Marvel

– Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Peni Parker, Ms. Marvel Samurai Outriders – Ghost Rider, Deadpool, Loki, Blade

– Ghost Rider, Deadpool, Loki, Blade Unbreakable X-Men – Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger

– Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger Knights of Doom – Dr. Doom, Magneto, Carnage, Green Goblin

Players can take control any of these characters in teams of four, with each fighter having incredibly deep move lists that reflect their unique powers and skill sets from Marvel Comics. The game features a robust story mode focused on any of the above teams as they try to face off against The Champion, a powerful cosmic entity looking for the universe’s strongest fighters. Written by actual comic writers, the surprisingly deep story content in this game is on par with other fighting games like Mortal Kombat, which are known for weaving interesting narratives into their single-player experiences.

That being said, the online matchmaking of this title is solid too, giving players chances to join lobbies and participate in casual or ranked matches with their teams. Other modes like Survival offer roguelike challenges to unlock character outfits, giving players ways to play for various rewards besides the daunting task of facing others online. Although this PlayStation sale doesn’t give players new DLC characters like Phoenix Cyclops, it does represent a great introduction to one of the best fighting games of the year for Black Friday.

What games will you be picking up on PlayStation for Black Friday? Let us know in the comments below!