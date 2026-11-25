Driving Lucia home from prison is one of the more touching moments in Grand Theft Auto 6‘s first act. The Leonida air is a bit crisper and refreshing when not stagnating between penitentiary walls, and players can see her soaking in her newfound freedom as she hangs out the passenger window with a smile on her face and wonder in her eyes. It easy to want to capture this sweet moment with the game’s photo mode, but trying to do so proves troublesome, as GTA 6‘s photo mode isn’t sophisticated enough to match the game’s beauty.

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This particular scene highlights how stingy the game’s photo mode is with zooming. If players want to capture the look on Lucia’s face and focus squarely on it, then they are out of luck or must settle for a less intimate snapshot of her drown out by empty space. GTA 6‘s characters are brimming with life and so much of that soul lies in their faces; it’s a key part of the game’s impressive presentation. Sadly, a zoomed-out camera limits the ability to capture that, and the field of view slider doesn’t do much to alleviate the issue. This is true outside of vehicles, too, but it’s at least possible to get decent and personal portraits when not driving around. Unfortunately for the game’s photo mode, there’s a lot of driving around.

GTA 6‘s Photo Mode Should Be Smoother

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The camera is limited in other ways that aren’t exclusive to when players are behind the wheel. The lack of a free cam is noticeable, especially for those not trying to snap a pic of Jason or Lucia. This unshakeable anchor point on the protagonist means the camera will strangely be limited or not allow for optimal framing when snapping a pic of the environment or one of the many ludicrous non-player characters. Wanting to photograph any NPC means players have to move the protagonist in front of their intended subject to get the camera in the right position and then go into the photo mode options to hide the character they’re controlling. It’s as awkward as it sounds. Orbital cameras are never ideal and, again, a free camera — something most other games have — would solve this.

It’s unclear if the orbital camera is also to blame for the struggle of taking vertical pictures. Instead of merely rotating the screen, tilting the viewpoint 90 degrees rotates the image on an axis, which makes players reposition the entire frame. To be fair, most games make taking vertical photos a pain, but this move makes the process even more of a headache.

GTA 6‘s Photo Mode Needs More Features

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

It’s not just the existing options that need work; GTA 6‘s photo mode just lacks many quality-of-life features from other games. Jason and Lucia can’t be repositioned, pose for the camera, or change their facial expressions, and it’s impossible to have the camera automatically focus on them. Players can’t adjust the time of day or weather. There’s no option to have the game jump forward one frame at a time. It doesn’t even have a photo mode shortcut on the admittedly packed controller.

These are all options in other games that have further turned taking pics in photo mode into an art that prioritizes player creativity. This isn’t to diminish what is already in GTA 6, because it’s not a bad photo mode. Being able to set lights and heavily customize each one is a fantastic feature that has made Insomniac Games’ recent string of titles so photogenic. It also technically has most of the settings seen in most of the standard photo modes found in other games, as seen in its collection of filters, frames, and color correction options.

But having a suite of standard features doesn’t sit well for a gorgeous game like GTA 6. There are so many details to capture and play around with, so it doesn’t make sense that players are handed a run-of-the-mill photo mode with more than its share of shortcomings. GTA 6 gives players a beautiful world constructed by thousands of people over the course of around a decade with likely over a billion dollars behind it, yet it doesn’t make the ability to memorialize it within a few PNGs the most streamlined process.

Rockstar Games pushed the envelope in so many ways with GTA 6. It has forever changed how players will look at open-world games with its lively rendition of Leonida and all the ways it gives players the keys to explore its every square inch like the tourist they are. It’s just disappointing that same innovative spirit hasn’t fully transferred to its photo mode.

Have you been snapping pics in GTA 6? What features would you add to its photo mode? Let us know in the comments.