The Witcher 5 and More Teased by CD Projekt Red

While developer CD Projekt Red might already be working on The Witcher 4, it sounds like the studio has plans for The Witcher 5 and more beyond its current project. With the previous Witcher series, CD Projekt Red planned out an arc that was told for the central protagonist Geralt over the course of three games. And while it seems likely that Geralt will still have a part to play in what is tentatively being referred to as The Witcher 4, the studio has also confirmed that it's planning for additional titles to be released later on as well.

Divulged in a new earnings call that took place today, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński made clear that the company is planning multiple new Witcher games to release in the future. While The Witcher 4 is the studio's current focus, Kiciński disclosed that CD Projekt Red is also looking a bit further down the road and is plotting out what could eventually come along later in the series.

"We have in mind more than one," Kiciński said. "The first saga was three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game, but we are in pre-production of the first game from the second Witcher saga."

While it might be exciting to hear that CD Projekt has such grand ambitions for The Witcher moving forward, it would likely be smart for the company to not get bogged down by what might come after The Witcher 4. Considering the fact that the rough launch of Cyberpunk 2077 greatly hurt CD Projekt Red's stature and value as a studio, The Witcher 4 needs to be quite a success for CDPR out of the gate. And while the future of the studio likely doesn't hinge solely on the performance of The Witcher 4, it's going to be a game that will likely make or break how many fans feel about the company as time goes on.

[H/T VGC]