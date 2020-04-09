The Witcher: 7 Amazing Cosplays We Love

The Witcher was already a beloved franchise courtesy of Andrzej Sapkowski’s original novels and CD Projekt Red‘s hit games, culminating with the classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The franchise rose to greater prominence though with the release of Netflix’s recent adaptation series, simply titled The Witcher, and season 2 is scheduled to hit in 2021. Couple that with the upcoming Anime prequel The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (which will focus on Vesemir) and you’ve got one of the hottest franchises around. That means there’s plenty of room for some amazing cosplays, and there are many to choose from. We’ve collected 7 of our favorites right here, and while some are based on the show and others on the games, they are all definitely worth checking out.

Because there are so many we decided to highlight just a few here, but we will be spotlighting more in the future, so if you see a cosplay that deserves some shine, make sure to let me know by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. Hit the next slide to check out some of our favorite Witcher cosplays, featuring Geralt, Triss, Yennefer, and Ciri!

Geralt and Ciri: Kuromaru Cosplay and PopCorni Cosplay

Next up is a team-up between Geralt and Ciri brought to you by cosplayers Kuromaru and PopCorni with photography by Yumikasa Photography, and it’s delightful. The photo has Geralt playing on the swings and having a ball of a time, while Ciri looks on in resigned disappointment. To be fair we’re not if that’s because Geralt looks like a child on the swings or that there’s only one swing and she didn’t get to be the first one to use it, but either way, she’s not happy.

You can find more of Kuromaru Cosplay on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitch, and you can find more of PopCorni Cosplay on Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy. Yumikasa Photography can be found on Instagram.

Yennefer: Dayhazzza

Next up is Dayhazzza of CosplayWon, who along with photographer Stasgubkin brings a stunning cinematic flair to this Yennefer cosplay. This feels like it could be right out of Netflix’s hit series thanks to the moody forest backdrop, and there’s a perfect look of confidence and could care less in Dayhazzza’s expression. Couple that with a costume that feels like a marriage of the show and the games and you’ve got yourself a top notch cosplay.

You can find Dayhazzza on Instagram, and Stasgubkin can be found on Instagram as well. You can check out more of CosplayWon on Instagram or the official website.

Ciri: Hendoart

Hendoart delivers a gorgeous Ciri cosplay with photography from EccentricErick, and the makeup is especially stellar, complete with that pronounced scar on her face. The background is gorgeous as well, as is the attention to detail on Ciri’s costume, and in this case we are talking about the first photo.

You can find more of Hendoart’s work on Instagram, Patreon, and Twitter, and EccentricErick can be found on Instagram.

“Posted both versions of Ciri you know where! ? Just a casual reminder that o dont always share ot but I do spicier cosplay things too and I think it’s just as valid ? Building things is hard and amazing… but sucking it in while flexing and making your face look normal is also a damn challenge LMAO! ? ?: @eccentricerick on the 1st shot with moody editing from me”

Triss: Aida.Zeitgeist

Next up is a beautiful Triss cosplay by Aida.Zeitgeist with photography by avokphoto. The photo features a stark snow-filled backdrop that sets off the flames coming from Triss’s hands perfectly, which then brings out the red in Triss’s hair and cloak. This is not the only Witcher themed cosplay on her account either, and you can find more on her Instagram right here.

You can also find her on Twitch, and you can find more from avokphoto on Instagram.

Geralt: Andrews_MacDragon

What’s better than just an awesome cosplay? Why adding animation to it of course, and that’s what we get in this slick combo between cosplayer Andrews_MacDragon, photographer Zloy__Gremlin, and effects and animation creator Manmeet Singh. Everything about this photo is epic, from the spot-on armor and makeup to the Igni sign produced ball of fire leaving his hand. Then a series of animations are added in to bring to life smoke, fire, birds, and Geralt’s movement, making a great cosplay somehow even cooler.

You can check out Andrews_Macdragon on Instagram, and Zloy__Gremlin can be found on Instagram as well. Manmeet Singh can be found on Instagram too.

Ciri: Azura Cosplay

Azura Cosplay and photographer Pasha Vixen delivered another stellar entry in the Ciri cosplay category with this team-up, and at times it is difficult to tell whether or not you’re looking at a piece of artwork or a genuine photo. This cosplay is stunning from head to toe and has a movie-style sheen that is hard to pull off, but this one does it in spades.

You can check out more of Azura Cosplay on Instagram and Patreon, and you can find Pasha Vixen’s work on Instagram, Patreon, Facebook, and Twitter. H/T to Geek Stop.

Triss: Astrid Cosplay

There’s something quite magical and lovely about this Triss cosplay from Astrid Cosplay, photographer Marriyanego, and Hustler Cosplay. The colors are so wonderfully vibrant, and the tranquil backdrop lets the costume and the magic effects truly shine. Speaking of, the magic on display is not just a bean of energy or a white light but is instead filled with color and motion thanks to the butterflies emanating from the spell. The best part is there’s more from this gorgeous set, and it can be found on the Instagram accounts below.

You can find Astrid Cosplay on Instagram, and you can find Marriyanego on Instagram as well.

