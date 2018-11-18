‘The Witcher’ Creator Andrzej Sapkowski Unsuccessfully Demands Payment, CD Projekt RED Responds

UPDATE: “Until we have reached a significant milestone we intend to withhold comments,”Joint-CEO Adam Kiciński told investors during a recent earnings call. “The issue is an open one, and when we feel we have information which can be shared with the world – in terms of specific outcomes – you will hear from us. For now, we will refrain from comments.”

Original story …

Videos by ComicBook.com

Andrzej Sapkowski first gave of Geralt of Rivia and the incredible world of The Witcher with his amazing novels. That same narrative was then taken by CD Projekt RED to create a breathtaking RPG series that is now becoming a Netflix series! To say that his work has blown up through the years is a massive understatement and now he’s demanding additional payment.

As reported by Eurogamer, the developer studio received the demand from the author for $16.1 in additional royalties. It’s not surprising, Sapkowski has mentioned in the past that he “regretted” rejecting CD Projekt RED’s initial offer of a percentage of the overall profits, instead opting into a lump sum agreement. He didn’t think it would take off the way it did, and at the time – the lump sum seemed like the safer bet.

Now CD Projekt RED has revealed the original demands as well as their response to his latest attempt at a payout:

“In the Company’s opinion the demands expressed in the notice are groundless with regard to their merit as well as the stipulated amount. The Company had legitimately and legally acquired copyright to Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski’s work, i.a. insofar as is required for its use in games developed by the Company. All liabilities payable by the Company in association therewith have been properly discharged”.

Calling the recent demands “groundless,” technically due to the PDF posted by the company the author would be entitled to “at least” 6% of the earnings but the initial contract settled on a different payment method.

CD Projekt RED did reject his recent plea with firmness, but they did add that they are open to an “amicable” agreement. They added, “However, any such resolution must be respectful of previously expressed intents of both parties, as well as existing contracts.”

Interested in reading the entire contract? You can check out the PDF posted by CD Projekt RED here to see exactly what the author would legally be entitled to.

So what do you think? Is Sapkowkski entitled to more or should he be bound to his original contract? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!