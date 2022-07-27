The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 Extras Given Away for Free

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more Witcher games as well as Cyberpunk 2077, turns 20 this year. One of the ways the company is commemorating that milestone is with a giveaway for fans of The Witcher and its cyberpunk game. This giveaway consists of a "Goodies Collection" for both properties which itself comes with a couple of instances of concept art and more artwork as well as behind-the-scenes footage. Best of all, it's free with only a GOG account needed to claim it.

The Goodies Collection from CD Projekt Red may seem a bit familiar to some longtime GOG users given that the individual collections for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher have been given away in the past, but as CD Projekt Red stated, if you missed out on them before, now's the time to claim them both at once. To get the various goodies included in the collections for each IP, CD Projekt Red said you simply have to head to your GOG library to download them.

For the one for The Witcher, it includes "arts, books, soundtracks, the making of videos, Video Game Show concert, wallpapers, and many more goodies" from all of the Witcher games, not just The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The collection for Cyberpunk 2077 is similarly full of extras for the game including artwork and more, but neither collection will actually give you a game for free.

"Among the stuff featured in Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection, you'll find some unique concept arts and ad posters with design styles featured in the game," the preview from CD Projekt Red said. "The previously released content includes printable posters, digital wallpapers, gang graffiti, and steelbook art – all that will give your computer and living room a futuristic, rebel touch. Finally, detailed Cyberpunk 2077 universe goodies, like screenshots and weapon blueprints."

Regarding new playable content related to these two series, work on Cyberpunk 2077's first expansion is still ongoing, though some leaks from not long ago may have spoiled some pivotal story points already. As for The Witcher, CD Projekt Red is still working on the new Witcher game which people have so far referred to as "The Witcher 4" even if it hasn't been named yet.