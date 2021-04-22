The Witcher Franchise Passes 50 Million Copies Sold

✖

It's no secret that CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series of video games has been a massive success for the company over the years since first coming about all the way back in 2007. However, CD Projekt revealed today that the franchise as a whole has now passed a monumental new milestone, with one specific title within the series continuing to be the most successful of all.

Detailed in a new earnings report from CD Projekt, the publisher revealed that the entirety of The Witcher series has now surpassed 50 million copies sold in total. This is quite an impressive feat, especially given that there aren't many installments in the franchise as a whole. Of those 50 million copies, however, the most beloved entry, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has sold a whopping 30 million units. Not only was the open-world RPG one of the best-received games of the last generation from both critics and fans, but it now stands as one of the best-selling as well.

What's staggering about this total is that it could very well continue to climb more as 2021 goes on. CD Projekt Red has already announced that it's going to be upgrading The Witcher 3 for next-gen hardware later this year, meaning that a whole wave of new fans could look to pick up the game for the first time ever. Meanwhile, those that already own the title will be able to get this upgraded edition for no extra cost.

All in all, the main thing that we can take away from these sales numbers is that The Witcher 4 will absolutely come about one day. Even though CD Projekt Red has been busier with Cyberpunk 2077 over the past few years, the fact that The Witcher 3 sold this well all but guarantees that a new game will release eventually. While that release might not happen until as early as 2025, we'll for sure see more from this world in the future.

In the interim, if you still haven't picked up The Witcher 3 for yourself but you have been interested in doing so, now might finally be your chance to jump aboard as the game is marked down all the way to $9.99 on PlayStation 4 until the end of the month.