WATCH: DC Comics’ Jim Lee Draws The Witcher’s Geralt

While Jim Lee is currently the Co-Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, he was (and still is) a prolific artist. In fact, it was as an artist that Lee entered the industry in 1987 via Marvel, gaining popularity on The Uncanny X-Men, X-Men #1, the 1991 spin-off Lee created with Chris Claremont, which remains the best-selling comic book of all time. In other words, when it comes to comic book history, Jim Lee’s name is penned in there boldly.

That all said, during a recent stream, Lee drew an absolutely incredible illustration of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher series. And what’s most impressive about the drawing, is how effortless it looks for Lee, which is a testament to the quality of artist he is. Anyway, below you can watch a VOD of the entire stream, which runs about an hour, and which shows the entire process of drawing the monster slayer.

As you can see, Lee’s take on Geralt has a darker, stoical vibe to it. We all know Geralt can be ruthless, after all he’s designed to be a monster slayer, but despite his lack of emotion he does have a little bit of a softy side. However, here Geralt looks like he’s about to slay an entire family of Downers.

