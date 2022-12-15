The Witcher Trends Online as Fans Wonder if Henry Cavill Can Return

Henry Cavill is once again in the news for unfortunate reasons related to both Superman and The Witcher. At the end of October, Henry Cavill announced that he was back as Superman after appearing in a post-credits scene for Black Adam. Fans were ecstatic at the idea that Cavill would done the red and blue suit once more and reports began circulating that Warner Bros. was taking pitches for a new Superman movie. That was pretty much the last bit of good news we had heard for Cavill's future as Superman. He then confirmed that he would be leaving The Witcher after the next season and would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. The news caught many off guard, but it was speculated that he was clearing up his schedule for more Superman.

However, things got weird when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC and began mapping out a new DC universe. Cavill's future as Superman was called in to doubt in reports and it has now been confirmed that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman. James Gunn is writing a new Superman movie that will reboot everything and Cavill now appears to have a lot of free time. Many took to social media to express some confusion and outrage over the news, largely with regards to him leaving The Witcher to presumably embrace the responsibilities of Superman. No one really knows what this means for Cavill now that his biggest roles are gone. Some are wondering if there is still time for him to return to The Witcher while others are suggesting he could appear in a variety of other projects outside of DC and The Witcher.

Either way, we're not totally sure what this means right now. Henry Cavill reportedly had creative differences with the people in charge of The Witcher, so he may have already felt his time on the show was done regardless of his future with Superman. Cavill has also been heavily fan cast as James Bond, but he may be just aging out of the range that the Broccoli family wants given he's 39 and they want someone in the role for well over a decade.

