The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Getting An Awesome Vinyl Album Set

We’re starting to see a lot more video game soundtracks take the vinyl route, with some astounding results. Add one more to the stack, as Spacelab9 will be giving one of this generation’s greatest games such a treatment.

The company has announced that it is making another set based on The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, but it won’t be two or three discs like the previous sets. Instead, it’ll be four.

The set, titled The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Original Game Score Complete Edition, features the game’s full 120-minute, 35 track game music set-up, along with tunes from the Hearts of Stone expansion and the Blood and Wine expansion. The previous three-disc set was missing Blood and Wine, so this makes the set complete.

It comes with exclusively colored vinyl albums and comes within a deluxe tri-fold jacket with artwork that’s made specifically for this album set.

Although it’s not on sale yet, it’s expected to become available on the ThinkGeek page later this week, starting November 24th. It’ll sell for $54.99. The full track list can be found below:

DISC 1

SIDE A

01 The Trail (2:49)

02 Geralt of Rivia (2:22)

03 Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)

04 Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)

05 Aen Seidhe (2:36)

06 Commanding the Fury (2:08)

07 Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)

08 Spikeroog (3:05)

SIDE B

09 Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)

10 The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)

11 City of Intrigues (2:06)

12 The Hunter’s Path (2:52)

13 Widow-maker (2:10)

14 The Vagabond (2:47)

15 …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)

16 Fate Calls (1:58)

17 Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2

SIDE A

18 After the Storm (1:31)

19 Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)

20 Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)

21 Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)

22 The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)

23 The Hunt is Coming (2:05)

24 The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)

25 Ladies of the Woods (1:51)

26 I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

SIDE B

27 In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)

28 Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)

29 A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)

30 Go for it (1:08)

31 The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)

32 Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)

33 Words on Wind (2:48)

34 On Thin Ice (1:37)

35 Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)

DISC 3 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Hearts of StoneExpansion Pack

SIDE A

01 Hearts of Stone (2:53)

02 Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)

03 You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)

04 Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)

05 Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)

06 Mystery Man (2:41)

SIDE B

07 Breaking In (1:40)

08 Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)

09 The House of the Borsodis (0:49)

10 The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)

11 A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)

DISC 4 – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt– Blood and WineExpansion Pack

SIDE A

01 Blood and Wine (2:57)

02 Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)

03 For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)

04 Blood Run (2:01)

05 The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)

06 Wine Wars (2:04)

07 Vivienne (1:36)

08 Titans of Infamy (1:38)

SIDE B

09 On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)

10 Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)

11 The Mandragora (1:53)

12 Tesham Mutna (2:02)

13 Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)

14 The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)

15 Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)

16 The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)

17 Lady of the Lake (1:10)

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.