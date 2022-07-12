Netflix's The Witcher Receives Multiple Emmy Nominations

The full list of 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were revealed today. The list of nominees is quite extensive, with Netflix scoring a number of different ones for series like Ozark, Squid Game, and more. That includes, but is not limited to, three different nominations for The Witcher Season 2, which released on the streaming platform last year.

More specifically, The Witcher Season 2 scored nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. You can check out all the various categories in which Netflix The Witcher was nominated, as well as its competition, below:

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer

Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor

Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Christine Wada, Costume Designer

Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor

Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer

Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer

Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor

Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer

Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer

Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor

Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer

What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer

Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer

Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple

Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor

Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor

Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor

Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer

Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG

Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG

Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo

Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix

Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor

Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager

Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor

Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor

Terron Pratt, VFX Producer

Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer

Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor

Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor

Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series

Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor

Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer

Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor

Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor

Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor

Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor

Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor

Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator

Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Newly announced cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

