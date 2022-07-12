Netflix's The Witcher Receives Multiple Emmy Nominations
The full list of 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were revealed today. The list of nominees is quite extensive, with Netflix scoring a number of different ones for series like Ozark, Squid Game, and more. That includes, but is not limited to, three different nominations for The Witcher Season 2, which released on the streaming platform last year.
More specifically, The Witcher Season 2 scored nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. You can check out all the various categories in which Netflix The Witcher was nominated, as well as its competition, below:
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 1: Stranger In A Strange Land • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
- Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
- Areayl Cooper, Assistant Costume Designer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Christine Wada, Costume Designer
- Nora Pederson, Costume Supervisor
- Tamsin Costello, Assistant Costume Designer
- Carol Beadle, Assistant Costume Designer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
- Martin Mandeville, Costume Supervisor
- Richard Davies, Assistant Costume Designer
- Wilberth Gonzalez, Assistant Costume Designer
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
- Christine Bieselin Clark, Costume Designer
- Michell Ray Kenney, Costume Supervisor
- Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
What We Do In The Shadows • The Wellness Center • FX • FX Productions
- Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
- Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
- Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
The Witcher • Family • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
- Lucinda Wright, Costume Designer
- Rebecca Jempson, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
- Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
- Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
- Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
- John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
- Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
- Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor
- Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Foundation • Apple TV+ • Skydance Television for Apple
- Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor
- Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor
- Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor
- Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer
- Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG
- Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG
- Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo
- Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost
Lost In Space • Netflix • Legendary for Netflix1comments
- Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
- Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
- Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor
- Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
- Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor
- Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager
- Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix • Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
- Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor
- Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor
- Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor
- Terron Pratt, VFX Producer
- Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer
- Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor
- Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor
- Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor
- Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor
The Witcher • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
- Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor
- Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer
- Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor
- Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor
- Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor
- Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor
- Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor
- Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor
- Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
- Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
- JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Moon Knight • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator
- Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
9-1-1: Lone Star • FOX • 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
- Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator
- Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
- Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator
The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a definitive launch date, but the first two seasons as well as the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf are currently available to stream on Netflix. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Newly announced cast members for Season 3 include Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng'er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Prince Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.
What do you think about the Emmy nominations for Netflix's The Witcher? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Season 3? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things television and gaming!