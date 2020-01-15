The Witcher Teases New Season 2 Location

It looks like The Witcher has found a new shooting location for Season 2, or at least that’s what some new social media posts seem to suggest. More specifically, it looks like the medieval fantasy show is heading to the coast of Scotland to the Isle of Skye, a location used by many shows in the past. How do we know this? Because the show’s location scout team was recently there with director Stephen Surjik, best known for episodes of Jessica Jones and Daredevil, the latter of which showrunner Lauren Hissrich was involved with. Now, it’s unclear whether the location will make the final cut or how many scenes it will get if it does, but the show was at the very least taking a look the spot.

As Witcher expert Redanian Intelligence notes, while on the island the team specifically stopped by the following locations: Talisker beach, The Old Man of Storr, the Quiraing, and the Fairy Pools waterfall.

Again, who knows if any of the Isle will make it into the filming of season 2, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it did. After all, the location is beautiful and it’s very easy to imagine multiple parts of it serving as backdrops for the show.

The Witcher is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Season 2 is set to drop sometime in 2021.

