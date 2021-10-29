The Witcher Season 2 Reveals New Story Trailer

https://youtu.be/TJFVV2L8GKs

Prior to its release at the end of this year, Netflix has today released an all-new trailer for the second season of its hit series The Witcher. While Netflix has released a handful of trailers for Season 2 of The Witcher in the past, this latest video gives us our best and deepest look so far at what the story is going to center around in the coming episodes that are slated to drop in December.

As a whole, this new trailer for The Witcher is roughly three minutes in length and prominently features every major character that viewers are surely familiar with from the first season. Henry’s Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia is once again front and center in this trailer, but much of what is shown of him centers around his developing relationship with the young girl Ciri. Geralt is also shown fighting a multitude of different enemies and monsters, all of which seem like they could be vastly more forboding compared to what was seen in the previous season.

In addition to showing off a ton of new footage of Geralt, this trailer also gives us a better glimpse into Yennefer’s arc in Season 2 of The Witcher. Previously, Netflix hasn’t shown a lot of Yennefer in prior trailers for The Witcher’s second season, but she takes center stage much more this time around. Lastly, Jaskier also happens to make a brief appearance at the conclusion of the video, confirming that he’ll have a prominent role of some sort once again this season.

If you didn’t already have the launch date circled on your calendar, Netflix will be releasing all of the new episodes from Season 2 of The Witcher near the end of the year on December 17. And if you were somehow worried that the series might not continue onward past this point, Netflix has already confirmed that it has renewed The Witcher for a third season. Production on this season will also reportedly begin in early 2022.

What do you think about Season 2 of The Witcher based on this new trailer? Share your thoughts and impressions with me either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.