The Witcher: Ronin Nendoroid Gives Geralt Katanas

The Witcher franchise’s Geralt is getting a new Nendoroid, but not just any Nendoroid. The new figure from Good Smile Company is based on Geralt’s appearance in the manga The Witcher: Ronin, which sees the witcher as a wandering swordsman in a world inspired by medieval Japan. If you’re not familiar with The Witcher: Ronin, CD Projekt Red held a successful Kickstarter campaign last year for a full-length manga based on The Witcher franchise that is set to release soon.

“Geralt carries two katana as a Ronin Witcher, both of which he can use to battle yokai and oni across the land as he searches for the mysterious Yuki Onna,” Good Smile Company’s description of the upcoming Nendoroid figure reads in part. “Also included are two effect sheets to display him using two witcher signs, Yrden and Axii! In addition to his standard serious face plate, he also comes with face plates showing a mid-battle gritted teeth expression and even a small smile!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out what the new Geralt Nendoroid figure based on his appearance in The Witcher: Ronin looks like for yourself below:

From "The Witcher: Ronin" comes Nendoroid Geralt: Ronin Ver.! Geralt's unique Ronin Witcher appearance from the manga has been faithfully captured in Nendoroid form! Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/ZJmUHLfh3P#TheWitcher #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/YL8sfd3Do3 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 27, 2022

The new Geralt Nendoroid figure from The Witcher: Ronin appears to be set to release in October 2022 and is available to pre-order now for $54.99. The Witcher: Ronin manga itself is set for a retail release at some point after the Kickstarter has finished fulfillment. The manga is authored by CD Projekt Red’s Rafał Jaki while Hataya provides art. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Witcher franchise in general right here.

What do you think about the new Nendoroid figure for The Witcher franchise’s Geralt from The Witcher: Ronin? Is this something you would be interested in picking up for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!