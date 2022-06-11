The Witcher Season 3 Footage Shows Geralt, Jaskier Filming

✖

Netflix's third season of The Witcher is currently in production with filming underway in England, but as far as teasers and reveals go, those have been pretty slim in the past few months. Most of what's been talked about pertained to reports about character castings and other supposed plot details, but this week, we did get at least a quick look at the filming of The Witcher Season 3 with eagle-eyed Witcher fans able to spot both Henry Cavill's Geralt and Joey Batey's Jaskier in the behind-the-scenes look.

The footage in question comes from director Gandja Monteiro who shared a brief video on Instagram (via Redanian Intelligence). That video is no longer available on Monteiro's account, but it's since been reshared elsewhere like in the clip below from Twitter user thewitcher_army.

🆕️ || Day 18 of the filming of episodes 3 and 4 of #TheWitcher S3 via Gandja Monteiro (director) pic.twitter.com/0xvBZHvuok — 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⚔ (@thewitcher_army) June 10, 2022

Monteiro's clip focuses on the filming equipment and crew shown most prominently, but if you pause the video seven seconds in and look just above the diagonal strap on the equipment, you should see some familiar characters in the background. Jaskier is the easiest one to spot since he's still wearing his signature maroon pants, and as Redanian pointed out, he appears to have taken off his jacket he usually wears so that he's only in his usual brown top in the clip.

Directly to the right of him and next to a nearby tree is a character who's a bit more difficult to spot but is instantly recognizable once you notice him. That appears to be Cavill as Geralt who's sporting some grey pants, his customary black shirt, and the character's wig.

Monteiro is just one of the directors working on the next season of The Witcher. Others include Stephen Surjik, Loni Peristere, and Bola Ogun, an announcement made by Netflix when it shared the same preview of Season 3 found below.

"As monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it," Netflix said about the next season of The Witcher. "Entrusted with Ciri's magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl's untapped powers; instead, they discover they've landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever."

The Witcher Season 3 does not yet have a set release date.