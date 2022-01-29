The Witcher Season 3 Teased Ahead of Filming

The Witcher Season 3 hasn’t begun filming, but this should change soon, as the third season of the Netflix show has begun production, with showrunner Lauren Hissrich and co. currently location scouting, which is the process of looking at different locations to determine where the show will film. Many producers and showrunners will tell you this is one of the best parts of production.

How do we know the show is currently location scouting? Well, thanks to Steve Gaub, an executive producer on the series, who has been documenting the process via his personal Instagram account, teasing fans looking forward to the next season in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the aforementioned teases, which were issued before the location scouting posts. And as you can see from the second post, there’s a hint that Season 3 is going to be the biggest yet, something Hissrich has also teased on Twitter.

As for the posts about location scouting, they aren’t as tantalizing, but they do provide our first look at locations we may very well end up seeing in various Season 3 scenes.

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when Season 3 will begin filming, but it should be soon. There’s also no word when Season 3 will release, but it will likely be sometime next year, though a December 2022 turnaround isn’t out of the realm of possibility depending on how long filming is scheduled to be. That said, as we wait for more of this salient information, be sure to give Gaub a follow, as he seems to be providing updates on production.

The Witcher Season 1 and The Witcher Season 2 are both currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. For more coverage on the Netflix show — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

