The Witcher Showrunner Teases “Huge” Season 3

The Witcher Season 3 was greenlit before Season 2 hit Netflix, however, right now, there’s no official word when it will begin filming, let alone release. According to a January 6 report, filming is poised to commence this month, but so far this hasn’t happened and the month is almost over. Whatever the case, filming should begin soon, and ahead of filming, showrunner Lauren Hissrich has teased that the third season will be “huge.” Used in this sense, “huge” is obviously quite vague and subjective. Unfortunately, it’s the extent of the tease.

Over on Twitter, Hissrich was recently asked by a fan if Season 3 will have a bigger budget compared to previous seasons. Replying, Hissrich decided to sidestep the question and rather used it as an opportunity to tease that the season will be “huge,” again, whatever that means.

The tease seems to hint at the third season being the most ambitious season yet, presumably from a production perspective. However, for now, this is more speculation than official news.

As always, we will keep you updated. If Hissrich provides any additional insight or information on Season 3 and how it’s “huge,” we will update the story accordingly.

“The Witcher Season 2 improves upon the original in almost every way,” reads a snippet of our official review of the show. “Many of the new additions manage to flesh out the world and its mythology even more, and as for the core four, they embrace their characters in new ways by delving into their humanity, their vulnerabilities, and their fear. The result is a season of can’t-miss television, and it’s a season that should delight any fan of the franchise.”