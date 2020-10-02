The Witcher Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Ciri's New Costume

✖

The Witcher season 2 is well underway, and now we've got a new look at the much anticipated new season. The newest revelations from the set are courtesy of Redanian Intelligence, as they revealed new photos from the set that features Ciri actress Freya Allan and possibly her stunt double. That would be noteworthy in itself, but the photos, which were taken by Burst Photos just yesterday, also give us our first look at Ciri's new costume. From the look of the location and her new duds, it would seem that this is the look she adopts after she starts her Witcher training at Kaer Morhen, a location which we know is going to play a factor in season 2.

The photos also show two other women with Ciri, one of which might end up being Ciri's ancestor Lara Dorren, though there's been no confirmation of that.

As for the costume, Ciri now has a blue shirt underneath a shorter brown vest or top, though with all the trees in the ways it is hard to make it out exactly. Speaking of the trees, one of them looks to have been split and charred, indicating that this could be where Ciri is tesint out her powers.

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix now.