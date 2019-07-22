The Witcher Showrunner Says Fans of the Games Will Love the Show

Netflix’s The Witcher will be adapting the books instead of the games, a fact that’s been repeated multiple times to accurately set expectations for the upcoming TV show. Even if you’re not familiar with the source material, there’s still the hope there that you’d be able to enjoy the series if you’re coming to the show straight from the games. Lauren Hissrich, the showrunner for The Witcher, has reassured those individuals to say that “you’re going to love the show” if you’ve enjoyed the characters and stories from the games.

Hissrich spoke about The Witcher extensively during San Diego Comic-Con and was asked during an interview ComicBook.com attended whether fans of the games would enjoy the show. The showrunner responded to say that she’d played the games and stressed that the stories were indeed coming from the written works, but fans of the games will love the show all the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You know, I’ve played the games, but really our stories are coming from the book, and what’s cool to follow up to your follow up, is that I think there’s a lot of concern, will the television show be for game fans as well?” Hissrich said. “I absolutely think so. If you think about how adaptations work, the games are adaptations of the same source material that we’re using. If you come to the games and love the characters and love the kinds of stories that you find there, I think you’re going to love the show too.”

One would think that the fans of the games would be able to enjoy the show given how the games were responsible for popularizing the series, but the comment is a reassuring one regardless. There might be a few parts of the Netflix series that those not acquainted with the books might need some explaining for – why Geralt only carries on sword on his back being an example of those situations – but for the most part, it sounds like the series will appeal to both audiences.

Other details about the show were revealed during SDCC alongside the first trailer that’s seen above. Hissrich also spoke about the hardest part of creating the Netflix series, and it was confirmed that the show will have some type of bathtub scene, though it’s unclear who will be featured in it. Even though we know that the show will be adapting the books, some may be surprised to learn that it’s not adapting the book they think it is.